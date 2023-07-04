Enock Ngobeni, a poacher from Mozambique, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing two rhinos

Ngobeni pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to the brutal killing committed earlier this year

South African citizens weighed in on the judgement handed by the Skukuza regional court today

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A poacher who killed two rhinos at the Kruger National Park was sentenced to prison. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA - The Skukuza regional court sentenced Enock Ngobeni to 22 years in prison on Tuesday for rhino poaching.

Mozambican rhino poacher handed a 22-year prison sentence

The 31-year-old man from Mozambique brutally killed two rhinos within the confines of the Kruger National Park in April, reported TimesLIVE.

According to Monica Nyuswa, the regional spokesperson for the Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Ngobeni pleaded guilty to multiple crimes and was convicted on several charges.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

These charges include contravening the Immigration Act, conspiracy to commit a crime, trespassing, two counts of rhino poaching, and the possession of a dangerous weapon.

Kruger National Park ranger nabs rhino poacher

Nyuswa revealed that on April 17, rangers from the Tshokwane section near Skukuza Rest Camp were conducting patrols when they came across the distressing sight of two rhino carcasses.

Following the footprints at the scene, they apprehended Ngobeni and an unidentified accomplice. The two individuals were found in possession of a firearm and two recently obtained rhino horns.

Nyuswa added that Ngobeni was appended, and his accomplice escaped and is currently at large.

Citizens discuss the justice system in South Africa

Jim Mtuze stated:

"My concern is why he is still breathing after being caught in Kruger National Park. The rangers should just make sure in future. We are not interested in sentencing but the culprit being silenced."

Patuxolo Bunyula mentioned:

"Good news for a great change."

Success Mgabhi posted:

"From poaching to getting free breakfast, free lunch and free supper every day for 22 years. God bless SA."

Edward Ngcepe shared:

"The rhino horn business existed years ago and still does. Many of the rangers sell rhino horns but are protected."

Tafara Mhini asked:

"22 Years for killing a rhino and how many years for Oscar Pistorius who murdered his girlfriend?"

One of SA’s most wanted rhino poachers rearrested after 4 years on the run and absconding trial 3 times

In another article, Briefly News reported that one of SA's most wanted rhino poachers was recaptured near the Kruger National Park.

Odis Maluleke had been on the run for four years after absconding on bail but was rearrested in an operation conducted by the Skukuza stock theft endangered species unit and the SAPS tactical response team.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News