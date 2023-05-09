A notorious rhino poacher who had been on the run for four years has been rearrested by Mpumalanga police

Odis Maluleke was arrested in a tavern after a joint operation between the Skukuza stock theft endangered species unit and the tactical response team

Malukele had previously been arrested three times, granted bail and absconded on all three trials

MPUMALANGA - One of SA's most wanted rhino poachers was recaptured near the Kruger National Park on Friday, 5 May.

Mpumalanga police rearrested one of South Africa's most wanted rhino poachers after four years on the run. Image: @TheTruthPanther/Twitter & stock photo/Getty Images

Odis Maluleke had been on the run for four years after absconding on bail but was rearrested in an operation conducted by the Skukuza stock theft endangered species unit and the tactical response team.

The notorious poacher had a history of being arrested, securing bail and then absconding.

Notorious rhino poacher granted bail after arrest in Kruger National Park

Maluleke was first arrested near the Kruger Gate in 2015 and charged with trespassing in a protected area, the Kruger National Park (KNP), possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was subsequently released on R20 000 bail.

The KNP charge didn't stop Maluleke from continuing his criminal activities. In early 2017, he was arrested at a private rhino reserve in the Kalahari after he and his accomplice killed and dehorned a rhino, TimesLIVE reported.

Maluleke was wounded in a shootout with police while his accomplice escaped. The poacher was arrested and rereleased on bail.

Rhino poacher absconds trial for 3rd time

In February 2019, while still answering to the North West charges, Maluleke was caught with three other people trying the escape the KNP with freshly poached rhino horns.

This time the state opposed bail, but the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court granted Maluleke R30 000 bail anyway, and he absconded again.

After his latest arrest, Maluleke will remain in custody until his first appearance in court, allAfrica reported

South Africans question why courts keep awarding notorious rhino poacher bail

Below are some comments:

@GlenniePaul said:

"Let’s hope the Courts don’t grant him bail ⁦@Min_JCS."

@lungidosh exclaimed:

"Wawu.Even after a bullet exchange with police, he still got bail."

@CoruscaKhaya commented:

"Even though the evidence clearly indicates that this man isn't too bothered about the consequences of this whole bail thingymajig, every magistrate somehow finds a way to grant it to him‍♂️"

@kmosebetsi criticised:

"Another one who kept getting bail despite his treasonous activity amid threats to rhino populations."

@Napoleonmaan demanded:

"Every presiding officer who granted him bail should be investigated for corruption."

@makhanip added:

"He absconded trial three times, given bail three times already."

