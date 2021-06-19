Suspected rhino poaching kingpin Sydney Mabuza has been gunned down while on R200 000 bail

SAN-Parks reacted with shock at the news of his execution-style killing, he was scheduled to go on trial for numerous poaching charges

The Hawks are continuing their investigation into the killing of Mabuza as well as continuing to pursue other suspects

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Sydney Mabuza, an alleged mastermind behind rhino poaching operations in South Africa as been gunned down in a hail of bullets in Hazyview, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

He was due to stand trial on numerous charges relating to rhino poaching and was out on R200 000 bail at the time of his death.

Sydney Mabuza, a suspected rhino poaching kingpin, was gunned down while out on bail. Photo credit: Kevin Sutherland/Bloomberg, Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

His SUV was found with 17 bullet holes and police believe that it was an execution-style hit on the alleged kingpin known as Mr Big.

SAN-parks shocked at the news of Mabuza's violent death

The spokesperson for the Kruger National Park Ike Phaahla said that SAN-parks is shocked at the news and disappointed as Mabuza was due to stand trial.

The Hawks are going to continue with the investigation into his death as well as pursue other suspects related to Mabuza's alleged rhino poaching operations.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

South Africas all-female poaching unit hailed

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South Africa's all-female anti-poaching unit, the Black Mambas, have won an incredible award at the African Resilience Summit. The award was presented at the World Tourism Conference in Johannesburg recently.

The team of brave heroines were awarded the Resilience Through Cultural Diversity Award and the founder, Craig Spencer, won the Change Maker in Tourism Award, proving that work that the work they do is very important.

The Black Mamba Anti-Poaching Unit was created in 2013 to eliminate the illegal trade of South African wildlife, and the unit has become well-known for being the first all-female anti-poaching unit in the world.

The teams operate within Balule Nature Reserve, part of the Greater Kruger National Park. They strive to make the reserve the most undesirable, most difficult and least profitable place to poach any species.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za