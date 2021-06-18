Cops Make Further Arrest in R400 Million Drug Bust in Pretoria

The police have made additional arrests in the R400 million drug bust in Pretoria involving a ski boat and 800 kg of pure cocaine

Rafiek Baderoen (44), Rashied Baderoen (48) and Michael Norman (38) were arrested by the police with alleged links to the huge drug bust

South Africans applauded the police for their excellent work and hoped that the courts would not let the country down

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The South African Police Service has made a number of additional arrests in the wake of the R400 million drug bust made in Pretoria.

The police arrested three more suspects Rafiek Baderoen (44), Rashied Baderoen (48) and Michael Norman (38) on Monday 14 June 2021 with alleged links to the huge drug bust according to the SAPS' statement.

More arrests have been made after police uncovered over 800 kg of cocaine valued at R400 million. Photo credit:@SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

Police officers uncovered R400 million worth of drugs on the N1 in Pretoria on the 2nd of June 2021. A Bakkie was towing a 12-foot ski boat that was carrying 800kg of compressed cocaine .

Combined effort from Hawks, FBI and Australia

The police revealed that the bust was made possible through the combined efforts of the FBI operation Trojan Shield and Australia, AFP operation Ironsides as well as the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB).

The drugs were destined for both local and international markets operated by a syndicate that was stockpiling the illegal narcotics in Gauteng.

Boatload of cocaine

A suspect has been arrested after being found with 800kg of compressed pure cocaine with an estimated street value of R400 million. The 39-year-old was allegedly driving a bakkie that was towing a ski boat

The 12-foot ski boat was stopped by police after they received information. The drugs were found in the boat while it was being searched. The arrest happened on the N1 north near the R21 Flying saucer interchange in Pretoria.

A multi-disciplinary team made up of the Pretoria Serious Organised Crime, South African Narcotic Enforcement Bureau, Tactical Operations Management Section of the Hawks and the Crime Intelligence Head Office.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

SAPS statement

According to the SAPS' media statement, investigations are ongoing and further arrests are imminent. Hawks head Lt Gen Godfrey Lebeya commended the team for their work in seizing the drugs. Lebeya stated that no stone should be left unturned and that illegal drugs in the country need to be addressed.

CIT robberies are on the rise

In other crime-related news, Briefly News recently reported that cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies have increased across South Africa with heists taking place daily. A number of attacks have taken place which made headlines in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

A national task team has been set up by the police to take steps to stop the attacks. The security industry is concerned by the current trend. Fidelity Security Services, Charnel Hattingh said that the attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated with highly organised syndicates targeting CIT vans according to the SABC.

Fidelity's internal investigation teams are working with the police. Hattingh said that the poor economic environment and high unemployment has exacerbated the situation.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za