Western Cape: SAPS Receive 58 New Bakkies to Be Distributed Around Province

Police in the Western Cape have been encouraged to support policies surrounding the usage of State vehicles. This follows the news that 58 new vehicles will be making their way across the province.

Thembesile Patekile, Acting Provincial Police Commissioner, handed the vehicles over on Thursday, 17 June, to the commanders in the district cluster during a Belhar ceremony.

Garden Route will be receiving 28 vehicles, Overberg will receive four, Worcester will receive five while Kraaifontein will receive two vehicles. Patekile explained that more vehicles will be handed over in the next few months.

58 Vehicles have made their to the Western Cape police, according to various reports. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Fleet maintenance

IOL reported that the 58 new vehicles will also cater for the K9 unit as well as the flying squad. The province will be signing a new RT46 (fleet management maintenance) contract with a private supplier in an attempt to reduce the amount of time used for out of service repairs for the vehicles.

The report continued to explain that Patekile stated that 15% of the provincial vehicles were out of service.

Nissan bakkies

A report by TimeLIVE stated that Patekile spoke at the 35 Squadron base next to the Cape Town International Airport. Behind Patekile was the 58 vehicle fleet. Almost all of the vehicles were brand new double cab Nissan bakkies.

SAPS and arrests

Previously, Briefly News reported that Arrive Alive has announced that more than 2 000 arrests were made following joint operations in Limpopo. In a statement, the organisation says 30 illegal firearms were also confiscated.

According to the traffic management body, the efforts of the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies in Limpopo continued to wipe out criminal activities across the province.

The announcement follows the arrests of 2 095 suspects aged between 19 and 50 during weekly joint operations that were conducted from 29 May until 13 June, 2021.

