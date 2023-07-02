The bail application for three individuals accused in Thabo Bester's escape is to be heard on Monday

G4S employees Joel Makhetha, Moeketsi Ramolula, and Thabang Mier face several charges including corruption

The recent arrests of the G4S employees bring the total number of suspects in the Bester's prison escape case to 12

The three men recently charged with aiding in Thabo Bester's escape to appear in court.

Source: Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN - Three G4S employees, Joel Makhetha, Moeketsi Ramolula, and Thabang Mier, are set to have their bail application heard on Monday.

Thabo Bester's co-accused to appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court

The trio are charged in relation to the escape of convicted murderer Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022.

The charges against them include aiding an inmate's escape, violating a dead body, and corruption, reported SABCNews. Their recent arrest increased the number of individuals arrested in Bester's prison escape to 12.

Bester stages fake suicide at Mangaung Correctional Centre

According to GroundUp, Bester managed to escape by faking his suicide and setting his prison cell on fire with Katlego Bereng's body inside.

The co-accused include celebrity doctor Nandipha Maguduma, her father Zolile Sekeleni, and other former G4S employees.

South African citizens weigh in on more G4S employees linked to Bester's prison escape

Adelle Naude commented:

"This is getting ridiculous now. Seems the whole SA knew Bester and wanted him out."

Mxolisi Lucky stated:

"Back in the spot light. Halala."

Matshiane Samsam mentioned:

"I feel sorry for the security officers."

Gideon Les Leus mentioned:

"About time."

Thabo Bester rocks R23K LV while Dr Nandipha Magudumana slays new hairstyle in separate court appearances

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Thabo Bester saga continues, uncovering new shocking revelations with every court appearance, but Tuesday, 20 June trended for different reasons.

In his usual virtual Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre appearance, Bester rocked up in a R23 000 crew neck monogram sweater by Loius Vuitton, reports Daily Sun.

Social media debated the price of the sweater. One user posted a picture from an online LV catalogue that indicates the price to be £990.00, which converts to around R23 000.

