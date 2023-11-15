A TikTok video of a young girl who was captured meditating randomly in class has social media netizens in awe

The girl was filmed with her eyes closed, legs crossed, and fingers touching as she meditates calmly in class

Mzansi netizens adored the cute child's meditation session and how unbothered she was by her surrounding peers

A Grade R learner meditated calmly in class. Image: @asoh244

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of a young girl captured meditating randomly in class had social media netizens in awe.

Teacher captures a girl meditating

According to Everyday Health, meditation is a mental exercise that involves focusing your attention and becoming aware of your thoughts and feelings without judgment.

It is a practice that has been used for centuries to improve mental clarity, reduce stress, and promote relaxation.

The footage shows the child with her eyes closed, legs crossed, and fingers touching as she meditates calmly in class.

"One of my Grade R learners decide to meditate randomly... aah these kids," the postw as captioned by the child's teacher.

Mzansi netizens adored the cute child's meditation session and how unbothered she was by her surrounding peers. Other parents shared how their children also do the same.

nomvuyo said:

"Yoh anisazi stress soku crayon.a nokubhala from 1 to 20 ninangathi ukuhlale uhlale meditate kancane❤."

mbalidlamini commented:

"Aw nkosi."

Eddie said:

"She’s finding her zen ."

Kefentse responded:

"Tried this in grade 3 with my friend and our teacher said we were inviting satanic forces till today I’m scared."

carolphasha151 commented:

"My son does this all the time when asked athi it's patience tool."

Sima_Q wrote:

"Lol that’s my daughter she’s randomly meditated every chance she gets."

Uyanda_Alwande said:

"Waze wamuhle."

Que Hlela commented:

"Why nangibheka nonke."

