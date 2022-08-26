Big Zulu took to social media to publicly drag all of the rappers who responded to his fire diss track 150 Bars

This comes after K.O, Kwesta, and Duncan had a lot to say about Nkabi on diss tracks that took South Africa by storm

The looming beef between Big Zulu and all the rappers he threw major shade at has kept netizens interested

Big Zulu responds to being dissed with a mocking snap of him, K.O, Kwesta, and Duncan. Image: @bigzulu_sa and @duncanskuva

Big Zulu has finally reacted to diss tracks that were in response to 150 Bars. Earlier this week, the Voicemail hitmaker shocked South Africa by dissing the entire South African hip-hop industry, including Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta.

Big Zulu took to Instagram to post a photo mocking the rappers who retaliated with their own diss tracks to him when he dropped 150 Bars. The photo shows him sitting on a throne, with Kwesta, Duncan, K.O, and Kwesta beneath him.

Big Zulu posted the following image on Instagram:

Big Zulu has also taken to Twitter to drag and threaten Duncan with a hot clap after he touched on sensitive topics about him on his diss track Big Ndunu (Umngcwabo). On Twitter, Duncan and Big Zulu had the following heated exchange:

Netizens react to the hint of violence being involved

@Sbuddahmlangeni said:

"I knew Big Zulu will resort to violence when they diss him"

@MabuzaMike wrote:

"He's in the wrong industry. He doesn't know the culture of hip-hop, he's just here to make quick money. He should look at small boys like Eminem who used to diss big guys."

@MaseleloMok shared:

"@casspernyovest do the right thing, organise a boxing match "

@MrDope_Ree posted:

"He's promising you hands It was a real funeral, nailed it "

@fact_droppa commented:

"Don't feel intimidated by his threats. It's 2022, being big doesn't mean anything. Let him beat you so that you'd sue his Big Ndunu, he has money. All I can say is that you won this, when someone wants to get physical, it simply means thinking has failed."

@LenientMlauzi added:

"It's a rap game no need for fighting. Do you remember what happened to biggie and pac??

