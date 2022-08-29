Zakes Bantwini has finally received his first South African Music Award trophy After 14 years in the industry

Despite leading the country's music industry in house music, the talented producer was always overlooked in previous ceremonies

Zakes' fans flocked to social media as soon as his he was named the winner in major categories like for his fire song Osama

Zakes Bantwini is elated to finally receive his first SAMA award at #SAMA28

#SAMA28 finally gave flowers to house music legend Zakes Bantwini while he could still smell them. This follows the snubbing of the Clap Your Hands hitmaker in previous ceremonies.

On Sunday, 28 August, at the Sun City Superbowl in North West, Zakes Bantwini was awarded the Samro Highest Radio Airplay Composers for his smash hit Osama. The song also received the Best Collaboration award.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Zakes expressed his happiness, at last, receiving the respect he deserves.

“Winning an award means a lot to me but more for the people who worked and contributed to the projects I’ve done throughout my career. It ultimately means we are finally being recognised for our hard work."

After the ceremony, SA artists including Maphorisa and Makhadzi went on social media rants, but Zakes Bantwini urged artists who are unsatisfied with #SAMA28 decisions not to give up. According to SowetanLIVE, Zakes said that not receiving awards does not diminish an artist's impact in the industry.

Zakes Bantwini's fans excited for his first SAMA win

@iam_patmahlangu said:

"Zakes Bantwini just won his first SAMA. I’m so happy for him. Truly inspiring. It doesn’t matter how long it takes as long as you get there. #SAMA28"

@PabieTlhodiane wrote:

"Zakes Bantwini won his second award and his wife was the presenter of the Samas. It's giving power couple."

@Aya_Kolisi shared:

"Shame, at least they needed to have the SAMAs so that Zakes Bantwini can get his first award #SAMA28"

@Real_Precious_M posted:

"Love this wins for Zakes Bantwini #SAMA28 #SAMAs"

@officiallebza replied:

"This "Best Collaboration" category was tight but I can see Kasango and Zakes Bantwini sweeping the floor clean tonight with "Osama" #SAMA28"

@officiallebza added:

Msaki was another big winner on the glamorous night. She was named Female Artist of the Year for her Platinumb Heart Open album. Msaki's fire album Platinumb Heart Open also won the award for Best Adult Contemporary Album on Saturday.

