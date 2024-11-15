Fikile Mbalula’s Brother Jabu Mbalula Appointed Free State Premier, SA Muses
- The African National Congress's Secretary General Fikoile Mbalula's brother Jabu is the new Free State Premier
- Jabu was sworn in as the province's temporary Premier after Maqueen Letsoha-Mahae was removed
- He will occupy the role for a month after Letsoha-Mahae was removed after facing corruption allegations
FREE STATE — Jabu Mbalula, the brother of the African National Congress's secretary general Fikile Mbalula, has replaced Free State premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mahae, who was ousted from her position.
Letsoha-Mahae out, Mbalula in
IOL reported that Letsoha-Mahae was removed from her position after she was accused of accepting two cars from a businessman in the Free State. Leaked WhatsApp conversations revealed that she received a BMW 7 Series and a Mercedes Benz V300d.
Wrath of a "betrayed" businessman?
It's alleged that businessman Petrick Phuthi lost his road contract after the Department of Community Safety, Roads, and Transport revoked it. This was despite Phuti reportedly paying for supporters of the ANC Women's League's transportation to its National Conference. MaQueen was accused alongside her husband, Mangaung Council speaker Lawrence Mathae.
SA suspicious
Netizens on Facebook remarked on the relations between the new premier and Razmatazz.
Billi Du Preez asked:
" Can anyone say "Nepotism"?"
Salim Khan said:
"Job creation!"
Mly SA said:
"This is embarrassing. ANC has no heart. It always wants to prove a point to the country. Let's wait for his mother. She will soon take the Eastern Cape."
Fana KaGezuyise Langa Sothole said:
"Mxm ANC."
Fikile Mbalula slams MK Party
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mbalula railed the official opposition, the MK Party.
He dismissed the party and said it was nothing more than a Jacob Zuma project even though it is the official opposition. South Africans called him out and accused him of being a project of the Democratic Alliance's federal chair, Helen Zille.
