The African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, dismissed the official opposition, the MK Party

He said in the press briefing on 29 October 2024 that the party was nothing less than a Jacob Zuma project

Mbalula also confirmed that Zuma was appealing his expulsion from the party after he was removed for having two memberships

JOHANNESBURG—Despite being the third largest political party in South Africa and the official opposition, the African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, dismissed the MK Party as a mere Jacob Zuma project.

Mbalula dismisses MK Party

Mbalula spoke during a press briefing, providing an update on the African National Congress National Executive Committee's outcomes on the recent meeting they held. Mbalula confirmed that the president of the MK Party, Jacob Zuma, appealed his expulsion from the ANC. Zuma was expelled after he launched the MK Party in December 2023.

Mbalula scoffed at the MK Party and denied that it was an organisation. This was even though the party is the official opposition and boasts members such as former Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu and former EFF MPs Mzwanele Manyi and Busi Mkhwebane.

"That thing he calls an organisation is not an organisation. It's a project," he said.

Different opinions on social media

Siouth Africans on Facebook shared different views on his dismissal of the MK Party.

Mbasa Yamazizi said:

"Precisely, Fikile Mbalula. It is a family project."

Nala Payi said:

"All Zuma's friends are getting a high position. Some are in parliament, and all those on the campaign trail are left behind. SG Mbalula is correct. This thing of Jacob Zuma is not a political party, but it is a Zuma project."

Thembinkosi Maseko said:

"He is Helen Zille's grandson and a project of Western imperialism."

Jcoachfx Intelligence Mahlobo-sa said:

"Mbalula is a project himself."

Wayne Beukes said:

"Famous last words from a mampara."

Mbalula takes a swipe at Shivambu

