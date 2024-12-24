The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is attempting to get Jacob Zuma to pay back the money

The Red Berets state that Zuma owes the party for legal costs relating to cases he lost against them

South Africans don't believe the EFF is making a good decision by trying to attach Zuma's assets

The EFF has attempted to attach Jacob Zuma's assets but stated that police and security prevented them from doing so. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Jacob Zuma owes the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) R1 338 159.65, but the party is struggling to get him to pay up.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party president owes the Red Berets the funds after court orders stated he needed to pay them legal fees for cases he lost to the EFF.

Despite their best efforts, the EFF claim they are unable to serve Zuma at his Nkandla residence.

EFF to attach Zuma’s assets

EFF lawyer Janyde Cupido explained that in order to get their money back, the party wanted to attach some of the former president's moveable assets.

The sheriff of the court has attempted to serve the MK Party leader on three occasions at his Nkandla residence but was prevented by police and security.

The first letter of demand was sent to Zuma's attorneys on 24 May 2023. The legal battle between the party and the former state president comes after growing tensions between the two political parties.

EFF leader Julius Malema has criticised Zuma recently, leading him to eventually raise the issue of Zuma owning the Red Berets money.

Security and SAPS stop sheriff

Cupido added that the sheriff attempted to attach Zuma's movable assets on 12 and 18 December but was prevented from doing so by police officers and uMkhonto weSizwe soldiers.

"On 12 December, Warrant Officer Zondi and Sergeant Nxumalo were at the gate of Nkandla when the sheriff arrived. They had informed the sheriff that the premises were locked and no one was home. They refused the sheriff access to the premises," she said.

"On 18 December, Warrant Officer Zondi was again on duty and informed the sheriff that the premises were locked and that no one was on the premises,” Cupido added.

With the sheriff unable to serve Zuma, the EFF’s legal team now plan to approach the courts once again.

The EFF are not the only one Zuma has been ordered to pay. On 23 August, the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled that had to pay the legal costs after the court ruled in favour of Journalist Karyn Maughan and state prosecutor Billy Downer.

SA has little faith in EFF's chances

Social media users had little faith that the party would have any luck by going after Zuma’s assets.

@LasiMakgoka stated:

“That's the end of EFF. Malema must start filling out NPO documents to register his own organisation.”

@Melusi757126 said:

“They must come to Nkandla and see if they will leave alive with his EFF supporters.”

@francis_nkosi added:

“Maybe target those involved in the VBS looting as well. Widowers and orphans need their money back.”

@MoileMohurutshe stated:

“If the EFF is really doing that, then it has stooped so low.”

@Vaccinations13 claimed:

“They will regret it.”

Malema threatens to attach Nkandla

Briefly News reported on 27 November that Julius Malema threatened to attach Nkandla unless Zuma paid back the money.

The EFF leader stated that the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party president owed them money in legal fees, which they now wanted.

South Africans weighed in on the matter, saying it was a sign that Malema was really bitter after EFF members joined the MK Party.

