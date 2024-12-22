The MK Party was knocked back in their court battle to lift Deputy President John Hlophe's ban from the Judicial Services Commission

The Western Cape High Court dismissed the party's appeal with costs after the court found no reason for the leave

South Africans laughed at the judgment, and some remarked that the parry must throw in the towel

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

The MK Party lost again in their battle for John Hlophe. Image: Elias Mbuwane/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE—The Western Cape High Court on 20 December 2024 dismissed the MK Party's appeal against Deputy President John Hlophe's barring from the Judicial Services Commission with costs after dismissing the appeal in October.

What's new with the MKP case?

According to SABC News, the court delivered a 20-page judgement in which the bid had no practical effect. This is because not only is Hlophe currently barred, but he resigned from the JSC. The court also said there is no valid reason for the court to hear an appeal against the order.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What you need to know about the MKP's case

Afriforum filed a motion to challenge John Hlophe's appointment to the JSC in July, less than two weeks after his appointment

Surprisingly, Hlophe resigned from the JSC in October amid the court battle

This was after he slammed the court case as a crusade the Democratic Alliance launched

South Africans roasted the MK Party

Netizens on Facebook grilled the party.

Luzuko Gwama said:

"Zuma showed him that even if you can be educated, you can be stupid in such a situation."

Tsepo Mochekele said:

"When you are a threat to the instruments of government, this is what happens."

L J Mamashila said:

"I wish he never got involved with politicians and politics."

Jabulani Roy said:

"Mr John Hlophe knows the law very well. There was no need to appeal. He must tell Zuma the truth."

Bongani Tshabalala said:

"Let them go to international court."

MK Party vows to continue fighting for John Hlophe

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the party would not stop fighting for Hlophe's reinstatement to the JSC. The party is not happy that the courts have prevented him from serving.

The party refused to accept the Western Cape High Court's ruling and slammed the process, calling it unconstitutional.

Source: Briefly News