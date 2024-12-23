Siyanda Emmanuel Mbulwana and Mcebisi Runeyi were arrested after being linked to an attempted murder case

The two men were linked to the 2018 shooting of Advocate Coreth Naudé, a lawyer representing the SA Revenue Service

Social media users are hoping that the hitmen reveal who hired them to try and kill the lawyer in Durban on 18 July

Two men were arrested for attempting to kill Advocate Coreth Naudé, and South Africans want them to reveal who hired them. Image: @Constitution_94

KWAZULU-NATAL - The arrest of two men linked to the attempted murder of Advocate Coreth Naudé has South Africans hoping they will reveal who hired them.

Naudé, a lawyer acting on behalf of the SA Revenue Service (SARS), was shot multiple times on 18 July outside the Umhlanga hotel.

Police reported that she was shot three times in the upper body and face at the time.

Suspects to spend Christmas behind bars

Siyanda Emmanuel Mbulwana (29), and Mcebisi Runeyi (28), were arrested in Cape Town on 17 December, five months after the crime.

On Monday, 23 December, they appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

The court noted that there were outstanding investigations, including whether they had pending cases or previous convictions.

The matter has now been postponed to 30 December to allow for bail consideration.

Naudé was busy with investigations for SARS on a case against businesswoman Shawn Mkhize when she was shot. With MaMkhize's name being linked to the crime, social media users came out in her defence.

South Africans want answers

With police finally arresting two suspects for the crimes, social media users are hoping that they will divulge who paid them to commit the shooting.

@Nics86137044 said:

“We need the masterminds. Surely, there’s a way to make these people expose them. Tired of dead-end cases. There is clearly no real will to get to the route of many of these cases.”

@Kgaudi63474124 stated:

Black Christmas for the mastermind and middlemen. The suspects are being tortured as we speak. They’ll be singing in the morning😁.”

@lufuno_muk98382 added:

“They must tell us why they tried to kill her.”

@M2MASI:

“Well Minister Mchunu. Now let’s arrest the mastermind or, should I say, the mistressmind.”

@ElnaLatchman said:

“Excellent news. They need to point out who sent them.”

@JonathanViceroy added:

“They need to actually go after the people at the top who hired them.”

@BlackOrpheusAmi asked:

“More importantly, who hired them?”

@earthling_i_am:

“They must torture them so they can reveal who the order came from.”

Hawks dealing with attemped murder case

In a related artcile, the Hawks were handed the case docket for Advocate Coreth Naudé's shooting.

KZN Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the case was top priority.

Briefly News stated that he also emphasised the collaboration with SARS in investigating the matter.

