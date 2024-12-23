The City of Tshwane has warned residents of a new trend which they've labelled as extortion

Municipal employees are reportedly demanding gifts in exchange for collecting resident's waste

One resident claimed that he heard employees wanted alcohol in exchange for picking up the waste

GAUTENG—Christmas is approaching, and everyone, even waste collectors, is trying to get festive season gifts.

The City of Tshwane has issued a warning that waste collectors are now extorting residents into giving them gifts.

The municipal employees are reportedly demanding gifts from residents in exchange for carrying out their duties.

City warns against extortion trend

The City of Tshwane has warned residents that some municipal employees were engaging in the practice, stating that it was a direct violation of ethical conduct.

Some employees from the municipality have previously found themselves in hot water. On 27 November, dozens of employees were arrested for trying to steal substation transformers.

Corporate Sevices MMC, Kholoflo Morodi, stated that municipal employees providing essential services during the festive season must do so without expecting personal gain.

“If this practice has been the norm, then it must come to an immediate end.

“Such behaviour is tantamount to extortion, as it creates fear among residents that their garbage might not be collected if they do not comply with these ‘Christmas present’ demands,” he said.

Morodi urged residents to report any of these extortion incidents to the City of Tshwane’s Anti-fraud Hotline at 080 874 9263.

South Africans weigh in on situation

Some social media users shared their experience of waste collectors demanding gifts, while others called on the municipality to take action.

One even compared it to traffic officials taking bribes. On 6 September, SAPS arrested traffic officials who were taking bribes from motorists.

@thegreatlesiba asked:

“Your Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officials also want cold drinks from us all year long. Is that also allowed?”

@RedPeter__JKL stated:

“They are corrupt. Don’t warn us. Deal with that corruption.”

Sai Phillip Mtshweni said:

“I’m in Edenvale. They’ve done that to me already, and I gave them with pleasure.”

Sewparased Bunsee added:

“The waste collector was supposed to come on Friday but never arrived. Rumours I heard are that they are coming on Tuesday, and we must have a present for Christmas for them. Like a roast chicken and Black Label with 1818 or a Johnnie Walker Red or Black and White. Otherwise, they do not collect the domestic waste from our area in 2025.”

