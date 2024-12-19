The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) warned of a fake post doing the rounds about a R500 grant

The agency also confirmed that they will be paying out the Social Relief of Distress grants before Christmas

Some South Africans have claimed that they are yet to receive their payments for November, let alone December

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is not paying out a R500 grant to recipients this Christmas.

A post on social media recently claimed that President Cyril Ramaphosa approved a special Christmas cash grant for citizens.

SASSA shoots down festive season grant post

The agency took to social media to save citizens from getting their hopes up and to prevent them from falling for scams.

While South Africans won’t receive bonus payouts this festive season, almost nine million people will receive some money from SASSA.

The agency recently confirmed that it will pay the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants before Christmas.

The SRD grant was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and currently, 8,996,341 people benefit from the R370 every month. On 5 October, SASSA confirmed it received 17 million applications for the grant in September but that not all will be approved.

Payouts of the SRD Grant started on Tuesday, 17 December and continues until Monday, 23 December. In previous months, SRD recipients were only paid after the 25th, but SASSA made it earlier in December.

How to check your SRD status:

To check your official SRD Grant status, visit the website and enter the ID and cellphone number you applied with.

You can also check it via WhatsApp on 082 046 8553 or call the toll-free number on 0800 60 10 11 and follow the prompts.

South Africans want their money

With Christmas steadily approaching, some are desperate to get their grant, while others complained it was too little.

A few citizens even complained that they had not been paid for November either.

Tez Chetty asked:

“We have not been paid yet, why?”

Kei Kei ZN added:

“Happy for R370? While each minister pockets R500k.”

Leilanie Minnie asked hopefully:

“Are the grants more this month? 😁”

Participatory Economist - Political Analysises said:

“Early payment my foot. Where's the money😩.”

@tebogomokgalag1 asked:

“Will you be paying us the approved grant for November, or is it not make sure as always?”

@glMAgg0707 questioned:

“When are you paying the approved November grant?”

Concerns raised about loan sharks with SASSA cards

Human rights organisation Black Sash expressed concern that loan sharks are illegally holding their clients' SASSA cards.

Briefly News also reported that spaza shops allegedly kept their customers' grant cards in exchange for credit to buy food.

South Africans shared instances where they witnessed loan sharks making multiple withdrawals using SASSA cards.

