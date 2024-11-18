SASSA grant recipients will start receiving their payments from the beginning of December

The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant will not be paid out from the 25th like other months

Recipients will not receive a double payment in December and will instead be paid in January again

SASSA has confirmed when it will pay recipients in December 2024 and January 2025, and there's good news for Social Relief of Distress recipients. Image: @FaithMazibukoSA (X)/ Kendal Swart

December is steadily approaching, and grant recipients are eager to see when they will receive their money and how much they are getting.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has officially revealed the payment dates for all of its grants during the festive period.

Over 18 million people rely on a grant in South Africa.

When will recipients be paid?

According to the agency, grants will be paid from 3 December, but there will be no double payment in the final month of the year. Recipients will receive payments at the beginning of January 2025.

3 December - Older Persons Grant

4 December - Disability Grant

5 December - Children’s Grant

Grant payments for January 2025

3 January - Older Persons Grant

6 January - Disability Grant

7 January - Children’s Grant

How much will each recipient receive?

The Older Persons Grant, Disability Grant and Care Dependency Grant each receive R2 190.

The War Veterans Grant and Older Persons (75 years and older) pay R2 210. The Foster Care Grant is R1 180, the Child Support Grant is R530, and the Child Support Grant (Top-Up) is R530 + R250.

The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant remains at R370.

Christmas relief for SRD recipients

Recipients of the SRD grant can also breathe a sigh of relief as they will be paid before Christmas this year.

The grant is generally paid every month from the 25th onward.

The SRD grant will be processed from 17 to 23 December.

Mzansi sick of SASSA's incompetence

Briefly News previously reported that some netizens are sick and tired of the attitude of SASSA employees.

Netizens were upset with employees at a branch after they closed the office doors after the business day just started.

People grew frustrated after being left standing outside, including an impatient granny who didn’t hesitate to share her thoughts.

