South African National Lottery operator Ithuba has come out to plead with Mzansi people to check out their tickets for unclaimed monies

The operator sent out a statement after winning lottery tickets have not come forward to claim over R200M

The millions unclaimed are said to be from various Lottery games and platforms and have an expiry date

National Lottery operator Ithuba reminds Mzansi to check their tickets as millions have not been claimed. Image: Getty Images / Credit Tanya Constantine

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi, it is time to check the lottery tickets you might have forgotten and double-check the ones you thought you did, as you could be sitting on your millions, which will soon expire.

The National Lottery operator Ithuba released a statement stating that over R257M is yet to be claimed, with the funds experiencing a withdrawal after 365 days from the winnings.

The unclaimed winnings that may return

In a statement released by the operator, Ithuba noted that one of the most considerable sums unclaimed is a PowerBall PLUS jackpot of over R3.4 million bought in Louis Trichardt that will expire in January.

The operator adds:

"Another substantial win is a Daily Lotto prize of 640 100, bought in Carletonville, Gauteng, on 5 January 2024."

Lottery players are advised to check their tickets at all the stores where the lottery can be played or directly at the Ithuba offices.

Those who play via their banking app or directly from the website automatically receive their funds if their winnings are R249 000 and less through their banks.

In cases where the amount is more, the operator shares that a notification will be sent, and a person may claim directly at their offices.

Advising the Lottery players to ensure no one can claim their winnings, the Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said:

"We appeal to all National Lottery participants to write their names at the back of the ticket and sort them safely after playing."

South African banking app lottery player scores R43M jackpot

In another Briefly News article, a lucky lottery player became an instant millionaire after matching the winning Powerball jackpot numbers on October 11, 2024, taking home R43M.

The National operator congratulated the winner, who played through a banking app on all their social media platforms and website.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News