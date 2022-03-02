Riky Rick's music industry peers shared their final goodbyes to the late rapper on social media as he was being laid to rest on Tuesday

Riky Rick's industry mates took to social media to share their final goodbyes to the late rapper. The Boss Zonke hitmaker was laid to rest on Tuesday, 1 March.

Boity and DJ Tira, among others, shared their final goodbyes to Riky Rick. Image: @rikyrickworld, @djtira, @boity

Source: Instagram

The star's untimely passing shook the Mzansi entertainment indusry when the news of his death broke online. His lifeless body was found in his studio at his home.

Scores of his fans from across Mzansi are still mourning him. His celeb friends also took to Instagram to post their final tributes to one of their own.

DJ Tira took to his timeline and posted a snap of himself and AKA having a blast on stage. The three of them had a banging tune titled F.R.E.E. He captioned the pic:

"Rest in peace my KING.

Boity, who also collaborated with Riky on her track titled Too Sexy, posted a collage of King Kotini's snaps taken while he was performing on stage. The stunner captioned her post:

"Goodnight and farewell, big bro. Yours was a life fully lived. Till we meet again, Stay Shining!"

Rapper Kwesta also took to Instagram to share pics of his hip-hop industry peer. The two of them have shared many stages across the country since they started recording music professionally. He captioned the snaps:

"Family Values. Thank you for everything Makhado. Phumula manje kau."

Another rapper Nadia Nakai posted a snap of King Kotini on her timeline on Tuesday as the was laid to rest on the day. Reacting to the 40 Bars hitmaker's post, a peep carlywrld77 quoted Riky's last tweet:

"This land is still his home, he'll return a stronger man, if only this could happen."

Check out her post here.

Riky Rick's wife says her final goodbye at her late hubby's funeral

In related news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick's wife has promised to keep the late rapper's memory and light shining bright. Speaking at her hubby's funeral in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Bianca Naidoo thanked the Boss Zonke hitmaker for choosing her.

In a touching tribute to the award-winning musician, she said she'll forever be grateful for "the gift of you".

Bianca, whose hubby took his own life last Wednesday, shared how Riky Rick saved her life on countless times.

Riky's brother-in-law Dean Naidoo said he used to call him Rick-star. Speaking at the funeral, Dean shared that he observed the love that Riky and his sister Bianca shared.

