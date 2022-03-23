DJ Sbu has admitted that he was once a victim of the online fraudsters who defraud unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned money

The Remember When It Rained hitmaker said, scammers walked away with a little under R20k when he first attempted NFT (non-fungible token)

The star said he was scammed because he did not have enough knowledge, and those who tricked him took advantage of that

DJ Sbu has opened up about his not so smooth journey in the NFT and cryptocurrency world. The For A Reason hitmaker said when he lost around R20K to fraudsters when he first tried his hand at the cryptocurrency business.

DJ Sbu has admitted that he was once scammed in 2020. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

According to TimesLIVE, DJ Sbu is the first local star to sell 10 pieces of NFTs in a short space of three days with his first album, DJ Sbu Enters The Metaverse.

The publication adds that DJ Sbu is also looking to launch more in the space in April and June this year. In an interview with the outlet, the musician said cryptocurrency has provided people with creative options to sell their content. He said:

"I'm finding more creative ways of dropping my music, incorporating it with my cryptocurrency knowledge, so I can either drop NFTs or share knowledge around how to create it and what it is."

DJ Sbu, however, warned South Africans about fraudsters who take advantage of those who are still learning and steal from them, TimesLIVE reports. The publication adds that the Lengoma hitmaker once fell victim to the fraudsters back in 2020.

"I've been scammed, but then getting more knowledge made me understand it's not crypto that is the scam; it's the people who scammed me with their knowledge that is better than mine," he told the publication.

He added: "They scammed me, they disappeared, they blocked me and I never found them again.”

