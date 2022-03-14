Controversial media personality Nota Baloyi has landed in hot water following his rants about rapper Slikour

Nota Baloyi has become a household name when it comes to speaking his mind and sharing some truths about celebrities

Baloyi has been slapped with a defamation lawsuit following his controversial rants about rapper Siyabonga 'Slikour' Metane

Controversial music mogul Nota Baloyi has been slapped with a lawsuit by popular rapper Siyabonga Metane, who is popularly known as Slikour. Baloyi has landed himself in messy situations due to his utterances a couple of times.

Peeps have compared the music mogul to outspoken poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai, who has also been slapped with lawsuits for her social media posts. Nota Baloyi has taken aim at celebrities such as rapper Cassper Nyovest, KO and veteran media personality Zola 7.

According to SA Hip-hop Mag, Baloyi is being sued by Slikour for revealing on his Twitter page that when Mzansi's IT girl Bonang Matheba cheated on the former Swatta Kamp member with DJ Euphonik, he was so devasted that he could not eat or go to work.

The Umsindo hitmaker approached the court of law demanding that Baloyi should retract his statements from social media, issue a public apology and also pay him a whooping R250 000 for defamation of character, City Press reports.

