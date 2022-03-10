Ringo Madlingozi has been trending on social media - not for anything he has done, but rather for comments made by his son, Phila Madlingozi

Phila took a jab at the Bey-Hive by suggesting that the legendary Beyoncé retires from her singing career, and the hive came back with stings out

His father, SA music legend Ringo, was unfortunately brought into the chat as netizens fired shots at his dying career

Ringo Madlingozi is catching stray shots on the internet all because of his son Phila. The famous Ngiyagodola hitmaker's son ruffled up the Bey-hive and the Beyoncé stans decided to fire shots at Ringo to make things even.

It's a cold cold day for industry veteran, Ringo Madlingozi as the peeps on the internet show him no remorse. The musician is under fire for reason created by his son Phila.

Former Idols SA contestant, Phila Madlingozi, was brave enough to go against the Bey-hive on Twitter. The son of Mzansi's legendary musician suggested that Beyoncé should hang up the mic, rubbing stand the wrong way.

Die hard Beyoncé then decided to hit Phila where it hurts and bring his dad's career into the chat.

@bonnie_mnthambo wrote:

"You can attack Phila all you want but leave Ringo Madlingozi out of this."

@koketsomaleka said:

"I get the rage against Phila but to go on and disrespect Ringo is just total madness, that man has never been problematic and doesn't deserve any of the foul things being said about him at all."

@CleopatraDK tweeted:

"Not y'all trolling Ringo Madlingozi. Y'all wanna catch these hands."

@kelow_C wrote:

"But why is Ringo innit??? y’all mean deal with Phila."

@anele_booi said:

"So Phila has fans...was just listening to his space, he says he ain't competition with Beyoncé he's competing with Ringo... that time he couldn't even compete on idols."

The Beyhive is not a fandom to be messed with. USweekly reported that Beyoncé stands are always locked and loaded and ready to defend their queen.

