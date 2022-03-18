Pearl Thusi is trending on social media after Big Zulu shared a video of when one of their recent interactions in which Thusi looked eager to see the rapper

In the video, the actress can be seen running up to Big Zulu and jumping on him to embrace him in a parking lot, sparking some whispers about love

Many felt the video came a little too close to the one with Bonang and urged Pearl to come clean about what's happening between her and the musician

Pearl Thusi has a new rumoured bae and his name is Big Zulu. The rapper shared a video of himself and the actress and many fans felt that their embrace looked like it had feelings far greater than friendship.

Move over Bonang, there is a new woman rumoured to be dating Big Zulu. Pearl Thusi's recent interaction with the rapper has Mzansi convinced that there is something brewing between the two.

ZAlebs reports that Pearl Thusi was seen running and jumping onto Big Zulu in a video of the two celebs running into each other in a parking lot. After embracing each other, the musician puts Pearl down and the actress then asks why he no longer loves her. Zule then said:

"Pearl Thusi says I do not love her any more. How do I fix this Nkabi nation?? My Queen is crying."

Pearl caught wind of her name flooding social media trends, so she took to Twitter to express that she was dreading reading what Mzansi was saying about her. Her followers did her the favour of letting her know what the chat was all about.

@Moo_Venda said:

"Explain the jump."

@eagletnmokoena wrote:

"Bathi wena you are jealousing Bonang."

@Prof1017 tweeted:

"Bathi Mr Smeg should be worried."

@michaelmaestro said:

"Can someone check on Mr SMEG Big Zulu might be laying a brick via Pearl Thusi. Not my handwriting."

Big Zulu clears the air on flirty clip with Bonang Matheba, pours cold water on dating rumours

Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has explained what they were up to with Bonang on the video that got the whole of Mzansi going recently. The clip of Queen B blushing as the rapper chatted to her sparked their dating rumours on social media.

The Imali Eningi hitmaker and the larger-than-life media personality stole the show at Riky Rick's recent memorial. Their fans went cray-cray when they saw the clip and assumed the two are an item.

Big Zulu took to Instagram to pour cold water on the rumours that set tongues wagging on Twitter. The star explained that they were just having a friendly chat with B. He further said that he was getting to know her. The star went on to thank the TV-host-turned-businesswoman for being humble, reports TshisaLIVE.

