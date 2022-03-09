Big Zulu has cleared the air about the video that sparked he and Bonang Matheba's dating rumours at Riky Rick's memorial service

The Imali Eningi hitmaker shared that they were just having a friendly chat on the viral clip in which Bonang can be seen blushing

The KwaZulu-Natal born rapper explained that he and the popular reality TV star were just getting to know each other when the clip was filmed

Big Zulu has explained what they were up to with Bonang on the video that got the whole of Mzansi going recently. The clip of Queen B blushing as the rapper chatted to her sparked their dating rumours on social media.

The Imali Eningi hitmaker and the larger-than-life media personality stole the show at Riky Rick's recent memorial. Their fans went cray-cray when they saw the clip and assumed the two are an item.

Big Zulu took to Instagram to pour cold water on the rumours that set tongues wagging on Twitter. The star explained that they were just having a friendly chat with B. He further said that he was getting to know her. The star went on to thank the TV-host-turned-businesswoman for being humble, reports TshisaLIVE.

Even after his explanation, peeps reiterated how good they look together. Many said they must stop wasting time and become a couple.

_awethu_09 commented:

"We approve. Inkabi nenkabikazi."

mis_black_butterfly said:

"This is cute, haibo."

ntuthukofreedom wrote:

"As SA, we are smitten by this."

mabangaxolile said:

"For some strange reason, you actually make a great couple."

lady_n commented:

"My two favourite people."

nomaswazi_thabede wrote:

"Dear Bonang, do you see how Zulu men are, sesi once you go Zulu u will never go back."

Big Zulu and Bonang spark dating rumours

In related news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu and Bonang stole the show at Riky Rick's memorial service in Johannesburg a few days back. The two stars' fans were still talking about their cute video on Monday, 7 March.

The short clip sparked the rapper and the IT girl's dating rumours. In the clip, Big Zulu seemingly compliments the stunner who was looking gorgeous as always in her blue designer dress.

The larger-than-life media personality blushed until the end of the clip and even lost her balance for a few seconds in the clip. Peeps took to Twitter to share how they wished they could hear what Big Zulu was saying to the charmed Bonang in the flirty video.

