A woman recently shared her journey on TikTok, shedding light on her decision to undergo a R50K C-section at a private hospital without medical aid

In her video, she candidly shows the room and how she wanted to provide the best care for herself and her baby

Despite the steep cost, she expressed gratitude for the excellent medical attention she received and the successful delivery of her child

A young lady shared a video of her delivery experience. Images: @thelifeofsianda

Source: TikTok

A woman recently shared her childbirth journey on TikTok, showcasing her positive experience at a private hospital.

Woman's R50K C-section

TikTok user @thelifeofsianda shared a video of her experience giving birth. Despite facing the hefty cost of a C-section in a private hospital without medical aid, the young lady said it was well worth it.

The viral TikTok video captures the essence of her journey, highlighting the determination and strength she exhibited during her time in the hospital. Without medical aid, she took it upon herself to provide the best possible care for her and her baby.

In the video, she details the R50 000 expense she incurred for the C-section procedure.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi compare prices

Despite the financial strain, she expressed gratitude for the excellent care she received and the safe delivery of her precious bundle of joy.

Her story resonated with viewers, who flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Just Mbalz shared:

"C-section is the way. This pushing issue can fly by and miss me."

@matshiamo commented:

"For my son in 2019, I paid R30K normal birth. Yooh, things are expensive! Congrats, mama."

@Bridy said:

"R45K for hospital plus R32K for doctors... Okare nka loma pregnancy."

@Mayar suggested:

"Let me tell you, C-section all the way. Did it twice, no regrets."

@Mamotheo_ commented:

"Also had C-sections with my 4th and 5th. I’ll still go for C-section, shem."

KZN mom promotes private hospital birth

In a similar story, Brielfy News reported about the Mkhize family, who shared that giving birth at a private hospital was the ultimate experience compared to the government.

Minnie Mkhize shared her birth vlog on TikTok, encouraging viewers instead to save up and give birth comfortably. Peeps were amazed at the five-star treatment, with many joining in the conversation and sharing their birth stories.

