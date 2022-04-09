The seventh-generation Isuzu D-Max was launched this week at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha

President Cyril Ramaphosa also made an appearance at the event as Isuzu has invested R1,2 billion to build the new bakkie in South Africa

The line-up includes Single Cab, Extended Cab and Double Cab models available with two engine options, five specification levels, manual and automatic transmissions and in 4x2 or 4x4 guise

The all-new Isuzu D-Max is the seventh generation of Isuzu bakkies to be manufactured in Gqeberha over the past 42 years and is the culmination of an R1,2 billion investment in Isuzu’s local operations, announced in 2019. It is produced for the domestic market in South Africa and exported to 25 left and right-hand drive markets across the African continent.

The extensive, local model range comprises five Single Cabs, six Extended Cabs, and a total of 11 Double Cab derivatives for South African customers. The rest of Africa's model range includes four Single Cabs and 9 Double Cab derivatives for Right-hand Drive and Left-hand drive markets.

The new Isuzu D-Max double cab takes on the leisure bakkie establishment.

On the engine front, the D-Max is available in two engine configurations, Quickpic reports. A 1.9-litre Ddi powerplant is a new powertrain and is standard on all Single Cab models and is available on Extended Cab and Double Cab derivatives. It produces 110kW and peak torque of 350 Nm available between 1 800 to 2 600 r/min, TimesLive reports.

Available on mid to high-series Extended Cab and Double Cab models, the upgraded 3.0 Ddi engine has 140kW and 450Nm available from 1 600 to 2 600 r/min. The new bakkie is available in both 4x2 and 4x4 guises across Single Cab, Extended Cab and Double Cab body styles.

Pricing

1.9 Ddi Single Cab HR R401,700

1.9 Ddi Single Cab HR L - R421 000

1.9 Ddi Single Cab HR L A/T R439 200

1.9 Ddi Single Cab 4x4 L - R506 200

1.9 Ddi Single Cab 4x4 L A/T RHD -R528 800

1.9 Ddi Extended Cab HR -R433 600

1.9 Ddi Extended Cab HR L - R448 500

1.9 Ddi Extended Cab HR LS -R477 000

1.9 Ddi Extended Cab HR LS A/T - R496 200

3.0 Ddi Extended Cab HR LSE A/T - R595 100

3.0 Ddi Extended Cab 4x4 LSE A/T -R670 300

1.9 Ddi Double Cab HR L - R498 900

1.9 Ddi Double Cab HR L A/T - R 517 100

1.9 Ddi Double Cab HR LS - R 520,800.00

1.9 Ddi Double Cab HR LS A/T - R537,500.00

1.9 Ddi Double Cab 4x4 L R 575,900.00

1.9 Ddi Double Cab 4x4 LS A/T RHD R 629,300.00

3.0 Ddi Double Cab HR LSE AT R 716 400

3.0 Ddi Double Cab 4x4 LS - R 679 400

3.0 Ddi Double Cab 4x4 LS A/T - R697 200

3.0 Ddi Double Cab 4x4 LSE A/T - R771 100

3.0 Ddi Double Cab V-Cross HR A/T R760 100

3.0 Ddi Double Cab V-Cross 4x4 A/T R814 700

