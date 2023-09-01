Who is Don Cheadle's wife? Get to know actress Bridgid Coulter
Bridgid Coulter, Don Cheadle's wife, is an American actress, producer and interior designer who has been in the showbiz industry for over a decade. She was exposed to the entertainment industry when she was young, and it is no secret she pursued this career path. Do you know what movies she has featured in?
Bridgid played different roles in TV productions, which include House of Lies, Shameless, Murder, and Martin. She met her husband, Don Cheadle, who is also an actor, on set. After years of being in a relationship, Brigid and Don exchanged wedding vows in 2020.
Bridgid's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Bridgid Latrice Coulter
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|2 August 1968
|Age
|55 years as of 2023
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Alameda County, California, USA
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Sexuality
|Heterosexual
|Height in feet
|5 feet 2 inches
|Weight in kilograms
|55 kg
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Occupation
|Actress and interior designer
|Net worth
|$5 - $6 million
|Social media
Bridgid (aged 55 years as of 2023) was born on 2 August 1968 in Alameda County, where she grew up with her siblings. Although she is in the limelight, much is unknown about her background.
Bridgid Coulter's parents
Her parents are Irene Coulter and Stewart Coulter. Unlike their well-known daughter, Bridgid's parents are unknown. While sources mention that her father is white, their background information or relationship specifics are unknown.
Bridgid coulter's children
Bridgid is a mother of two children who have shown a liking for showbiz. Her first child, Ayana Tai Cheadle, was born in 1995 and is an up-and-coming Hollywood director.
Bridgid's second child, Imani Cheadle, was welcomed in 1997. She studied Marine Science at Boston University and currently works as a script reader for her father's Radicle Act Productions company. It appears they have taken after their mother with a preference for private life.
Bridgid Coulter's spouse
The actress is married to American actor Don Cheadle, whom she started dating in 1992. The couple only exchanged wedding vows in a small private ceremony during the height of the Covid pandemic, after 28 years of being together.
As a Grammy and Oscar-nominated actor, Don has featured in some of the best movies and television shows. These include The Wonder Years, Hotel Rwanda, Secret Invasion, The Guard, and White Noise.
Does Don Cheadle have children?
The American actor is a father of two daughters who are in their mid-20s. His daughters have already established themselves in their respective fields. For Don, spending time with his children is paramount as their careers require that they be away from home for long.
Is Don Cheadle's wife an actress?
His wife is an actress. Sources mention that she crossed paths with her husband, Don, due to her profession. Bridgid has an impressive list of acting credits, which have showcased her acting talents and bagged her the deserved recognition.
Bridgid Coulter's career
Don Cheadle's wife started her career in the entertainment industry in 1992, starring in Martin. This movie debut opened other film doors for her. When she is not acting, Bridgid is a producer and interior designer.
Bridgid Coulter's movies and TV shows
Since making her debut in the entertainment industry, Brigid has starred in various television shows and movies. Some of these are:
Television shows
- 2020: Black Monday as Sharon
- 2016: Westworld as a Mother
- 2016: Rizzoli and Isles as Mrs Hammond
- 2014: Shameless as Nurse Franny
- 2014: House of Lies as Dre's wife
- 1994: Murder, She Wrote as Tammy Fisher
- 1993: Martin as Tasha
- 1993: Class of '96 as Janet Kiehler
- 1990: Family Matters as Joelene
Movies
- 2016: The Green Bench as Tisha
- 1999: Mean Streak as Julia
- 1997: Rosewood as Gertrude
- 1994: There's No Place Like Home as Sally
- 1991: Street Wars as Twyla
Bridgid Coulter's net worth
According to Biography Gist, her net worth is estimated to be between $5 and $6 million from her multifaceted career. Although notorious for acting, Bridgid is also an interior designer and television producer.
Brigid Coulter has successfully built a name for herself beyond being known as the wife of Don Cheadle. She has left her mark on Hollywood's film industry and will consistently be recognised for her impeccable acting skills.
