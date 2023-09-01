Who is Don Cheadle's wife? Get to know actress Bridgid Coulter

Bridgid Coulter, Don Cheadle's wife, is an American actress, producer and interior designer who has been in the showbiz industry for over a decade. She was exposed to the entertainment industry when she was young, and it is no secret she pursued this career path. Do you know what movies she has featured in?

Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter attend the Premiere of Apple TV+'s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey at Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Bridgid played different roles in TV productions, which include House of Lies, Shameless, Murder, and Martin. She met her husband, Don Cheadle, who is also an actor, on set. After years of being in a relationship, Brigid and Don exchanged wedding vows in 2020.

Bridgid's profile summary and bio

Full name Bridgid Latrice Coulter Gender Female Date of birth 2 August 1968 Age 55 years as of 2023 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Alameda County, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 2 inches Weight in kilograms 55 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Married Occupation Actress and interior designer Net worth $5 - $6 million Social media Instagram

How old is Bridgid Coulter?

Bridgid (aged 55 years as of 2023) was born on 2 August 1968 in Alameda County, where she grew up with her siblings. Although she is in the limelight, much is unknown about her background.

Bridgid Coulter's parents

Her parents are Irene Coulter and Stewart Coulter. Unlike their well-known daughter, Bridgid's parents are unknown. While sources mention that her father is white, their background information or relationship specifics are unknown.

Bridgid coulter's children

Bridgid is a mother of two children who have shown a liking for showbiz. Her first child, Ayana Tai Cheadle, was born in 1995 and is an up-and-coming Hollywood director.

Bridgid's second child, Imani Cheadle, was welcomed in 1997. She studied Marine Science at Boston University and currently works as a script reader for her father's Radicle Act Productions company. It appears they have taken after their mother with a preference for private life.

Bridgid Coulter's spouse

The actress is married to American actor Don Cheadle, whom she started dating in 1992. The couple only exchanged wedding vows in a small private ceremony during the height of the Covid pandemic, after 28 years of being together.

As a Grammy and Oscar-nominated actor, Don has featured in some of the best movies and television shows. These include The Wonder Years, Hotel Rwanda, Secret Invasion, The Guard, and White Noise.

Does Don Cheadle have children?

Don Cheadle attends the White Noise opening night premiere during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

The American actor is a father of two daughters who are in their mid-20s. His daughters have already established themselves in their respective fields. For Don, spending time with his children is paramount as their careers require that they be away from home for long.

Is Don Cheadle's wife an actress?

His wife is an actress. Sources mention that she crossed paths with her husband, Don, due to her profession. Bridgid has an impressive list of acting credits, which have showcased her acting talents and bagged her the deserved recognition.

Bridgid Coulter's career

Don Cheadle's wife started her career in the entertainment industry in 1992, starring in Martin. This movie debut opened other film doors for her. When she is not acting, Bridgid is a producer and interior designer.

Bridgid Coulter's movies and TV shows

Since making her debut in the entertainment industry, Brigid has starred in various television shows and movies. Some of these are:

Television shows

2020: Black Monday as Sharon

as Sharon 2016: Westworld as a Mother

as a Mother 2016: Rizzoli and Isles as Mrs Hammond

as Mrs Hammond 2014: Shameless as Nurse Franny

as Nurse Franny 2014: House of Lies as Dre's wife

as Dre's wife 1994: Murder, She Wrote as Tammy Fisher

as Tammy Fisher 1993: Martin as Tasha

as Tasha 1993: Class of '96 as Janet Kiehler

as Janet Kiehler 1990: Family Matters as Joelene

Movies

2016: The Green Bench as Tisha

as Tisha 1999: Mean Streak as Julia

as Julia 1997: Rosewood as Gertrude

as Gertrude 1994: There's No Place Like Home as Sally

as Sally 1991: Street Wars as Twyla

Bridgid Coulter's net worth

According to Biography Gist, her net worth is estimated to be between $5 and $6 million from her multifaceted career. Although notorious for acting, Bridgid is also an interior designer and television producer.

Bridgid has accumulated millions of dollars primarily from her career in the entertainment industry. Photo: @simplybridgid (modified by author)

Brigid Coulter has successfully built a name for herself beyond being known as the wife of Don Cheadle. She has left her mark on Hollywood's film industry and will consistently be recognised for her impeccable acting skills.

