Morgan Wallen's parents: here is everything we know about them

American country singer Morgan Wallen has captured hearts globally through his soothing voice and endearing nature, captivating many country music fans. Morgan Wallen's parents are arguably his number-one fans but are more private figures compared to their hitmaker son. What do we know about them and the rest of his family?

Morgan Wallen posed for the cameras at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on 9 November 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Morgan Wallen's parents’ names are Tommy Wallen and Lesli Wallen. The couple raised a close-knit family together in Tennessee, which despite their eldest son's major commercial success, has remained to keep their family out of the limelight mostly. This is what we know of Morgan Wallen's family.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Morgan Cole Wallen Date of birth 13 May 1993 Age 30 years of age (203) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Sneedville, Tennessee, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Nashville, Tennessee Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 68 kg (most widely reported) Height 179 cm Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Parents Tommy Wallen and Lesli Wallen Children One son (Indigo Wilder) Profession Singer, songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Education Gibbs High School Native language English Social media profiles Instagram Twitter TikTok

The star's parents are known to support their son's entertainment career, with appearances at various events which honour Morgan's success. However, they seem to enjoy their privacy as a family and individuals outside Morgan's fame.

Morgan Cole Wallen was born on 13 May 1993 in Sneedville, Tennessee, USA. He rose to prominence as a contestant on The Voice in 2014 while working as a landscaper. Although he did not make it past the top 20, he quickly became a fan favourite and has dominated the country music charts since.

Was Morgan Wallen adopted?

There is some online speculation that Morgan was adopted. He has an adopted sibling, but he is the biological child of his parents, Tommy and Lesli.

Does Morgan Wallen have an adopted sibling?

Morgan Wallen's siblings include three sisters; Ashlyne, Mikaela, and Lacey. His parents adopted Lacey in 2021, and the family gushed about the good news shortly after.

Where does Morgan Wallen live as of 2023?

Some online sources state Morgan has sold his home in Nashville, Tennessee, leaving some wondering where the star lives now. The last reported update of where he lives was listed as Nashville, Tennessee, much like before.

Morgan, Lesli, and Tommy Wallen attended the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on 24 August 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

Does Morgan Wallen have a kid?

The singer shares a son with his ex-partner, internet personality KT Smith. The former couple were in a relationship from 2017 to 2019, and they welcomed their son Indigo Wilder in July 2020, a year after Morgan and KT's split.

How old is Morgan Wallen’s son?

Indigo Wilder was born in July 2020. This makes him three years old at the time of writing.

Tommy and Lesli Wallen

Morgan Wallen’s mom and dad are much more laid-back and somewhat reclusive than their hitmaker son. Despite publicly showing their support for Morgan at certain important events honouring him, not much is known about their private lives. Here are the most widely reported facts about them.

Does Morgan Wallen like his dad?

Morgan Wallen's dad is believed to have been a significantly positive influence on his life growing up. Morgan went as far as to make an Instagram post on Father's Day of 2023, paying homage to his father by stating:

'Happy Father's Day to all you dads out there raising up good ole boys and girls. And to my dad, thank you for being an example of what a good father is. Grateful for your guidance and support.'

Are Morgan Wallen's parents still together?

Since Morgan is no longer with the mother of his child, some fans are curious as to whether Morgan's parents are still an item. Morgan Wallen's parents are still married as of 2023.

The singer and his mom attended the 2022 Billboard Music Awards together in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Maria Alejandra Cardona

Source: Getty Images

How old are Morgan Wallen's mom and dad?

Morgan Wallen's mom Lesli is most widely reported to be born on 7 September 1966. This would make her 57 years old at the time of writing. Tommy is believed to be the same age.

What do Morgan Wallen's parents do for a living?

Tommy was a local church pastor, and Leslie was a teacher. It has yet to be discovered what they are doing as of 2023.

Morgan Wallen's parents have lived most of their lives outside the public eye, even during their son's fame. However, their public enthusiasm toward Morgan's career shows they remain proud of their son, despite not constantly putting it on public display.

