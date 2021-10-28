Morgan Wallen's net worth, age, children, height, partner, career, profiles

Morgan Wallen is a renowned singer and songwriter from the United States. He is currently associated with the recording label Big Loud. Previously, he was a professional baseball player. As a result of this rise to success, Morgan Wallen's net worth has increased. Join us as we delve deeper into the lifestyle of a famous singer.

Morgan attends the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Morgan Wallen is famous for his hit singles, The Way I Talk, Up-Down and Whiskey Glasses. In addition, he has an active presence on different social media platforms. He has over 2.8 million followers on his Instagram account and over 500K on Twitter. In addition, his self-titled YouTube channel has over 1.23 million subscribers.

Profile summary

Full name: Morgan Cole Wallen

Nickname: Morgan Wallen

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 13th May 1993, USA

Birth sign: Taurus

Place of birth: Sneedville, Tennessee

Age: 28 years old in 2021

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Eye colour: Blue

Hair colour: Light brown

Weight: 68 kg

Height: 6 feet

Religion: Roman Catholicism

Father: Tommy

Mother: Lesli

Siblings: Ashlyne and Mikaela

Marital status: Single

Ex-girlfriend: Katie Smith

Children: Indigo Wilder

Education: Gibbs High School

Profession: Actor, former baseball player

Net worth: $4 million

Instagram: @Morgan Wallen

Twitter: @MorganWallen

YouTube: Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen's biography

Morgan was born on 13th May 1993 in Sneedville, Tennessee. His parents are Tommy Wallen (father) and Leslie Wallen (mother). His father is a pastor, while his mother is a teacher. He has two sisters, Ashlyne Wallen and Mikaela Wallen.

He attended Gibbs High School in Corryton, Tennessee. In high school, he was offered a scholarship to play baseball in college. Later, he discontinued his baseball career after suffering an arm injury and decided to pursue music.

Career

Cole performs onstage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: John Shearer

Morgan gained interest in music from a very young age. He took piano and violin lessons when he was a child. He also sang in the church choir. Professionally, he began his career by auditioning on season 6 of NBC's The Voice in 2014.

During the audition, he performed Collide by Howie Day and was selected by team Usher. Unfortunately, he was eliminated in episode 17 during the Playoffs round. In 2015, he signed to Panacea Record, where he recorded a catalogue of songs.

On 24th August 2015, the artist released his debut EP, Stand Alone, under Panacea Records. In 2016, he signed a contract with Joey Moi's Big Loud Records, where he released The Way I Talk in July 2016. He released his debut album, If I Know Me, on 27th April 2018.

On 30th July 2018, he released the album's third single, Whiskey Glasses, to country radio. In June 2019, the song reached number one on the Country Airplay. In addition, the song became the year-end number song on country radio for 2019.

Morgan Wallen's songs

Some of his songs are as follows:

The Way I Talk

Up Down

Whiskey Glasses

Chasin You

More Than My Hometown

7 Summers

Sand in my Boots

Cover Me Up

Waster on You

Somebody's Problem

Bandaid On A Bullet Hole

865

Still Goin Down

Livin' the Dream

Talkin' Tennessee

Silverado for Sale

Neon Eyes

Me on Whiskey

This Bar

Warning

Your Bartender

You Proof

This Side of a Dust Cloud

Quittin' Time

Wonderin' Bout the Wind

Rednecks, Red Letter, Red Dirt

Whiskey'd my Way

Not Good At Nt

Only Things That's Gone

He went to Jared

Dangerous

Little Rain

Morgan Wallen's partner and children

Cole accepts an award onstage during the 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt

The singer is currently single. However, he was in a relationship with Katie Smith. The duo first met and started dating in 2017. Although they were engaged, they broke up later on. They had a son together, Indigo Wilder. He was born on 10th July 2020.

Body measurements

How tall is Morgan? Morgan Wallen's height is 6 feet, and he weighs 68 kg. He has light brown hair and blue eyes. He has a slim body type and a fair skin tone.

Morgan Wallen's net worth

The singer has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of 2021. He started his musical career from a very young age and has made most of his income from his best selling songs and albums.

He also makes money from YouTube revenue and his involvement in brand endorsements and affiliate marketing. He also sells T-shirts and other apparel through his merchandise store.

Morgan Wallen's fast facts

Who is Morgan Cole? He is an American country music singer and songwriter. Where did Morgan Cole study? He studied at Gibbs High School in Corryton, Tennessee. Why did Morgan Cole quit baseball? He left baseball after injuring his arm. Instead, he resulted joining the music industry. What is Cole's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of 2021. How did Morgan Wallen get famous? He gained fame after auditioning for 2014's televised singing competition, The Voice. How old is Morgan Wallen? He is 23 years old as of 2021. Who are Morgan Wallen's children? He has one son known as Indigo Wilder. Why are Morgan Wallen’s songs not on Apple Music? He was banned from the platform. Morgan Wallen hurling the N-word made headlines in 2021 and was the reason behind the ban. When is Morgan Wallen's tour? The tour is scheduled to take place between 12th November and 4th December 2021.

Morgan Wallen's net worth depicts his rise to success. Rising from the ashes of The Voice season 6 playoffs, he takes the country music scene by storm! He is a force to reckon with, and not even the sky is his limit.

