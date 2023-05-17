President Cyril Ramaphosa got put into a wedding dress by a TikTok user, and SA loved it

TikTok user @onthatilesegoje is the one responsible for the creative edit of Uncle Cyril

Mzansi couldn’t help but laugh at the video, sharing gratitude for the humour of our people

President Cyril Ramaphosa got a makeover from a Mzansi TikTok user, and people can’t get enough of it. If politics fails, Uncle Cyril might have a future in bridal wear!

Social media and editing technology have made it possible for pretty much anyone to make hilarious edits within seconds. This one of Cyril is too funny.

Mzansi TikTok user edits Ramaphosa into a wedding dress

TikTok user @onthatilesegoje did a hilarious edit of Uncle Cyril, putting him into a bling wedding gown along with a flashy crown.

Take a look at this makeover:

Mzansi citizens have a good laugh at Ramaphosa in a wedding dress

This video edit had people laughing. The comments were quickly filled with banter and people expressing their approval of Cyril’s new look.

SA is filled with humour, and we love it. Read some of the funny comments.

Zongezile Maqungela said:

“I swear if cupcake sees this we are heading for stage 25 loadshedding.”

Busisiwe Gumede said:

“Aaaahhh I give up.”

K✨ said:

“Yaz, we should be happy we live in South Africa because this would get you arrested in many other African countries.”

user3825003025478 said:

“My people you never disappoint.”

Hebanna: Mzansi hilariously identifies President Cyril Ramaphosa by looking at his legs

In related news, Briefly News reported that Kulani has dropped another controversial snap on social media as he posed a question to his followers. The famed Twitter account holder shared a picture of President Cyril Ramaphosa standing on the podium.

The image is going viral, and locals are so smart to identify the statesman just by looking at the image. Some people are so ruthless and even asked how did Mzansi end up having the African National Congress (ANC) leader as president.

Taking a look at the reactions, some say the Twitter account holder must guard against going too far with his posts.

