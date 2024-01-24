One young woman bought a product from Shein and learned a hard lesson about online shopping

The young lady put her faith in the online store primarily known for clothing and bought a portable fan

Online users were fascinated after seeing the woman's satisfaction with her purchase on the Shein website

A young lady went shopping on Shein, and it didn't go well. The lady went viral after showing people how badly it ended.

A TikTok video shows a woman with a Shein fan that she realised was hand-operated. Image: @rightousnes

Source: TikTok

The woman who shopped with Shein sparked lots of interest. Many viewers were fascinated by her purchase.

Woman shows Shein tech purchase

A woman @_righteousnes showed people the fans that she bought a tune. People were amused after seeing that she had to make it work mechanically.

Watch the video below:

People jokes about Shein purchase

Many netizens thought the woman's online purchase was hilarious. Online users wrote hilarious comments about the TikTokker's misfortune.

Lorraine said:

"There are some videos that you just know kuthi You must run to comment sectionthen it gets more hilarious."

Sisipho commented:

"I bet it was worth the price."

Bow joked:

"Manje Shein is making us gym our thumbs."

Vicky looked at the bight side:

"At least you don’t have to charge it. It won’t run out of batteries but your thumb will run out of blood."

Roseboy joked:

"Mos you’ll be sweating while trying to cool down."

Buhle Ashley Sigogo added:

"Sounds like a scooter."

Woman makes warning about Shein purchase

A woman went shopping at Shein and shared tips. The lady let people know which jackets to avoid.

Woman shows off unbelievable wig deal on Shein

Briefly News previously reported that South African TikTok is abuzz with curiosity and intrigue after a young lady shared a video of unboxing a wig she purchased from Shein for a jaw-dropping R19.

The video, filmed from her bedroom, shows the user excitedly unwrapping a full frontal wig, its long, flowing strands appearing to be of surprisingly high quality.

Netizens were left stunned, wondering how the young shopper managed to snag such an incredible deal.

