A woman took to social media to explain what it's like working in the United Arab Emirates.

The lovely lady detailed the difference between South Africa and the UAE in her TikTok video

Online users took to the comments to thank her for the helpful information while others shared their experiences

One woman stirred the pot online among South African netizens with her video showcasing what life is like living in the United Arab Emirates.

In a TikTok video, a South African woman reveals what life is like living and working in the UAE. Image: Maskot/Getty Image/ @juffrouinabudhabi/TikTok

Woman gives insight into living and working in UAE

@juffrouinabudhabi posted a video on TikTok describing what it's like living in the UAE. In her clip, the lady revealed that she is a South African living in the UAE. She mentioned in her video that living in the UAE, you don’t need a security gate or burglar bars. There are fire alarms but no security alarms or electric fences and it's too hot to maintain a garden. Cars also drive on the right-hand side of the road.

The video has gathered over 187K views, thousands of likes and many comments.

Taking to TikTok, she captioned her post saying:

“Saffa is living in Abu Dhabi.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the woman's video

Jason said:

"Must be nice feeling safe... could have added when you call police, they come... here if they pick up, you're lucky."

Dorothy Schroeder is not here for the heat in the UAE, saying:

"I won't survive with the heat. I'm a winter person."

Dancingwind commented:

"I can't even comprehend the freedom. Enjoy it."

Tessa Kelly wrote:

"The freedom here is so amazing."

Adéle added:

"Must be nice."

Source: Briefly News