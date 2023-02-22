A woman learnt how to cornrow her daughter's hair from her mother-in-law and asked people to rate how she did

People were happy to see how this woman who has a Curly head daughter takes care of her hair

Online peeps' hearts were warmed to see that the white mother learned to do Afro hair from her black mother-in-law

Peeps were delighted by a video of a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law bonding. The woman has a daughter with curly hair, and her black mother-in-law showed her how to take care of it.

A white lady learnt how to cornrow her daughter's curly hair from her black mother-in-law in a viral TikTok. Image: @fluellenfam

Source: UGC

Online users loved seeing the unity between the two women and gushed over the braiding video. In the clip, the mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law took part in a challenge to recreate the cornrow she could do.

Mother-in-law teaches daughter-in-law how two cornrows curly hair perfectly

A video amazed people as they saw this American lady, @fluellenfam, learn how to cornrow, specifically stitch braid, from her mother-in-law. In the video, the grandma does half of a curly-haired granddaughter while the mum does the other half.

Watch the video to compare their stitch braids,s below:

Videos has online users comparing mothers-in-law with daughter-in-law's braiding skills

Netizens enjoy seeing how well people can braid TikTok users flooded the comments to rate the mother's cornrows. Many people declared she did a perfect job recreating their mother-in-law's braids.

Yolanda AKA Yolie or YO commented:

"Yalls relationship is everything."

Texas_gal777 commented:

"Girl...You nailed it!!! I’m sure your MIL is thankful for all you do for your beautiful babies."

user2871138086872 commented:

"This is awesome, you did great! I love the relationship you have with your mother-in-law."

Krystiana commented:

"I was scared at first but in the end pleasantly surprised."

M commented:

"You’re so lucky for this relationship with your MIL."

Makochuu commented:

"Honestly I think you replicated it almost perfectly 10/10 You go girl!"

Krysann commented:

"No cause your stitch braids are on POINT."

Heather Jacques commented:

"Hair = 10. Relationship and empire y’all are building = 100."

Source: Briefly News