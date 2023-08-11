The untold story of Richard Wolcott Carson, Johnny Carson's son

Richard Wolcott Carson was an American celebrity child best known as Johnny Carson's son from his wife, Jody Morrill Wolcott. Johnny, a renowned television personality, comedian and writer, was widely recognized for hosting The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Sadly, Richard died on 21 June 1991. So, what happened to the celebrity son?

Johnny Carson at The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Photo: Herb Ball

Richard Wolcott Carson's cause of death was a traffic collision when his car plunged down a steep embankment along a paved service road near Cayucos, San Luis Obispo, California, USA. His untimely death shook the Hollywood scene to its core.

Richard Wolcott Carson's profile summary and bio

Full name Richard Wolcott Carson Nickname Ricky Gender Male Date of birth 18 June 1952 Died 21 June 1991 Age at death 39 years old Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace California, USA Place of death Near Cayucos, San Luis Obispo, California, USA Cause of death Traffic collision Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Johnny Carson and Jody Morrill Wolcott Siblings Christopher and Cory Famous for Being a celebrity kid Profession Photographer

How old was Richard Wolcott Carson?

Johnny Carson at The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in California, Burbank, USA. Photo: Gene Arias

Richard Wolcott Carson (aged 39 years old at the time of death) was born on 18 June 1952 in California, USA. His zodiac sign was Gemini.

Richard Wolcott Carson's photography

The celebrity child had a passion for photography from a young age. He had been taking photographs when his accident happened. On the first Tonight Show after his son's tragic death, Johnny paid tribute to Wolcott's photographic work by displaying his nature slides.

How much was Richard Wolcott Carson's net worth?

Richard's net worth had yet to be publicly mentioned at his death. He led a private lifestyle, keeping details about his life under wraps.

Who was Johnny Carson?

For his natural talent, the late television personality received six Primetime Emmy Awards, the Television Academy's 1980 Governor's Award and a 1985 Peabody Award. He was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1987.

In addition, the comedian was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992 and received a Kennedy Centre Honor in 1993. He is a cultural icon widely regarded as the king of late-night television.

What happened to Johnny Carson?

Johnny Carson at the Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers game. Photo: Peter Read Miller

The comedian died on 23 January 2005 at 79 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles. Johnny Carson's cause of death was respiratory failure arising from emphysema. He had been a heavy smoker for decades.

Johnny Carson's children

Christopher (born in 1950) is the late Johnny's eldest son with his first wife and former actress Jody Morrill Wolcott. He is a talented golfer.

Cory, the late Johnny's last-born son, was born in 1953. He is a songwriter, and he has recorded several albums throughout 2003 and 2004.

Johnny Carson's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnny had an estimated net worth of $300 million at his death.

So, who inherited Johnny Carson's money? The late television personality's millions went to charity and his family. The Johnny Carson Foundation received a whopping $156.5 million, while the Los Angeles Children's Hospital received a $4 million donation.

Johnny Carson hosted The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

In addition, Johnny left his $300 million estate to his widow Alexis Maas and sons Christopher and Cory.

Richard Wolcott Carson, Johnny Carson's son, maintained a lowkey profile away from the limelight that came with his celebrity parent's prominence. He died a tragic death at the age of 39.

