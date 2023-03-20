With the current living crises, most students can attest that university fees are no joke

However, one TikTokker revealed that not everyone is using their NSFAS money for the right reasons

People found Raashidah Hajee's side eye at partying NSFAS girlies funny and relatable.

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

We all know that one hun that is always broke but somehow is all about the groove. They never seem to have money for the necessities but come Friday - the Savannas be popping. Well, one TikTokker has decided to speak out.

TikTokker calls out NSFAS huns who have too much money for parties.

Source: TikTok

In her hilarious post, Raashidah Hajee threw a virtual side eye at the students who are baddies over the weekend but come Monday, they don't seem to have enough money for groceries. To say South Africa found her post funny would be an understatement.

Mzansi found her post too relatable

TikTok did a collective lol over Raashidah's hilarious video. People thought her post was serving too many facts and were quick to add to the humour:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video here:

Mzansi says that NSFAS girls could be after Raashidah

Although some thought the video was funny, most warned Raashidah to watch her back because those NSFAS girls don't play.

Briefly News compiled the best comments here:

@melanateddynamite gave a funny warning:

"Hayi wena Raashidah when they catch you?"

To which Raashidah responded with a hilarious:

"They’ll never catch me"

@mbalenhle_m94 was asking what the beef was about:

"Pooja what is this behaviour?"

@chinelo2305 loved the creativity:

"One thing I love about this app, you’ll be yourself, no fear."

SA student builds mom a mansion with NSFAS allowance money, TikTok video of house leaves SA in disbelief

Recently, Briefly News reported on one SA woman who revealed that most of her NSFAS funding had gone to building her mom a house.

The country was shocked and watched in awe as the proud young lady posted a montage showing how she turned the humble home into a beautiful mansion.

It just goes to show that with a bit of financial planning, a little can go a long way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News