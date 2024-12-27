Nkosazana Daughter sent a stern warning to promoters after her booking phone number was hacked

The singer revealed that an unknown person was scamming unsuspecting event organisers claiming to be her manager

She is among the celebs who've sadly become victims to scammers, and the Keneilwe hitmaker hoped to stop the hackers dead in their tracks

Nkosazana Daughter warned promoters against potential scams. Images: nkosazana_daughter

You know it's the festive season when more and more celebs come forward warning fans about scammers, and Nkosazana Daughter was not spared.

Nkosazana Daughter gets hacked

Nkosazana Daughter's festive season turned slightly sour after discovering that the phone number she uses for bookings was hacked.

The Keneilwe hitmaker released a statement about a person by the name of Mpho Mapeta posing as her booking agent and manager, who had attached their personal bank account details for event organisers to pay into.

Nkosazana urged promoters to be vigilant and use the correct channels to book her and avoid being scammed:

"We strongly urge all promoters to use the correct channels and make payments only to the company's official account to ensure a smooth securing of talent and avoid similar incidents in the future."

Sadly, this isn't the first time a celeb was put in a tight spot because of hackers. Lady Du also released a statement warning promoters against potential scams after her booking phone number was tampered with.

Mzansi reacts to Nkosazana Daughter's statement

Netizens were shattered and comforted Nkosazana on the ordeal:

tytantheone said:

"This is terrible!"

nandimakhanya comforted Nkosazana:

"Satan will never win, sis wami. You will be fine."

lu__maye warned:

"They better leave my love alone!"

isss_baby_zw was stunned:

"Wow, the haters are working."

Meanwhile, others said Nkosazana Daughter and her team needed to take themselves seriously:

nhlanhla0909 said:

"Why do you not have registered companies that people can book you from? The tax man is going to show you flames."

joe.sa5 judged:

"You people are not serious. We're about to get into 2025 and you are still finding yourselves in these situations?"

greatmann_22 wrote:

"Using Gmail is one of the biggest flops as a business."

zintlemvumvu asked:

"Nkosazana Daughter with a Gmail? Is this still a scam?"

Somizi Mhlongo addresses scam victims

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Somizi Mhlongo calling out the people scammed by his impersonators.

He said he felt no sympathy for the victims after warning them on several occasions.

