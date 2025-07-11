Samthing Soweto's latest album Touch Is A Move: Good Morning is fiercely fighting for the number one spot

Dubbed his comeback album, it was released a week ago and is already challenging Kelvin Momo's album

Fans are crossing their fingers for Sam to reach number one, saying he worked forcefully on the project

Samthing Soweto's 'Touch Is A Move: Good Morning' is fighting for the number 1 spot. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Samthing Soweto's album set for strong debut

The numbers are in! Samthing Soweto is contending for the number one spot, and he has massive support from his fans.

The project marked Samthing Soweto's music comeback, and it was released on 4 July 2025. Leading up to the release, the star gave fans a taste of what was to come with Deda, and it received rave reviews.

X user @2022Africa shared the latest numbers, saying Soweto is headed for a strong debut on the local Spotify album charts. He is challenging Kelvin Momo's Thato Ya Modimo for the number one spot.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Touch is a move (Good Morning) by Samthing Soweto, is now challenging for No. #1 Debut on The SA Spotify weekly Album chart. He challenges Kelvin Momo's "THATO YA MODIMO", which is currently in the lead," he reported.

A few hours after the Afropop album was released, it climbed to the number 1 spot on the Apple Music Top Albums charts.

The X user further added that Soweto is set to make history if his album does reach the top spot, "If he gets the No. #1, it will be his first ever album to do this. Mind you, this man's last album was in 2019."

Samthing Soweto's 'Touch Is A Move: Good Morning' is climbing the album charts. Image: SamthingSoweto

Source: Instagram

Samthing Soweto appreciates fans

Despite going MIA for a while from the music spotlight, pending his industry beefs, Soweto maintained a strong following with people sticking by him.

He appreciated them in a lengthy and touching social media post, which reads:

"Ngiyabonga to everyone who stood by me while I was quiet. Even when I stopped posting, you kept my name alive, making my song ideas trend like full releases. That gave me the courage to keep going. That gave me the courage to keep going."

"I’ve been moving around South Africa, working with many incredible people like Producer/Musician and @JohnLundun and my co-writer on this song, @AnzoNgubeni, to shape this and the album that follows. The album is called Touch Is a Move: Good Morning, and it will be released on the 4th of July. But it starts here, with #Deda. “Mabudede ubumnyama buvele ukukhanya!”"

Fans hail Samthing Soweto

Social media users hailed Samthing Soweto, saying he deserves the number one spot as he put in the effort in this project.

@hlogistar said:

"Deservedly so. Samthing Soweto worked beautifully on this project."

@basicmattie exclaimed:

"Wow, hopefully he gets the number one. I am rooting for him!"

@QueenKanjah said:

"A work of art."

@mamo2413 said:

"I really am enjoying it. Sis Thembi is my fave so far."

@labrizia23 stated:

"Kelvin Momo for another week at the top. The G.O.A.T."

Kelvin Momo breaks Spotify records

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelvin Momo's seven studio albums have all collectively amassed massive numbers.

Amapiano music fans hailed Kelvin Momo for having set a new record with his albums, and debated who the real King of the genre is.

Source: Briefly News