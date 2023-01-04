Musa Mthombeni recently revealed on Twitter that his friend Andile Ncube declared his undying love to his wife, Liesl Laurie

Andile defended himself, saying he thought the person on the phone with him was Musa, so he said "I love you" without hesitation

However, online users are sceptical of Andile's claims because his appearance on Young, Famous and African taught them a lot about his betrayals to people close to him

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Andile Ncube's friendship is in shambles. Following a phone call involving the doctor's wife, Liesl Laurie, the medical doctor shocked Mzansi by referring to the sports presenter as a fake friend.

Andile Ncube has received harsh criticism from Mzansi peeps after Dr Musa Mthombeni shaded him on Twitter. Image: @drmusamthombeni and @andilencube

Source: Instagram

Andile and Musa are known for their online banter and it was no different when Mthombeni posted on Twitter that 2023 hasn't been kind to him in terms of friendship.

"2023 has taught me a lot about fake friends."

Andile was spotted in Musa's comments section, making it clear that Musa was referring to him. According to the SABC presenter, he told Liesl he loves her when he mistakenly thought it was Musa.

"I told you, I thought I was calling you not your wife! And it’s you I was saying I love you too! Get over it."

South Africans slam Andile Ncube for confessing his "love" to Liesl Laurie

Peeps rushed to respond to Andile's comment, accusing him of disrespecting Musa and Liesl's union.

People claimed that despite Ncube's denial, they still accept Musa's claims because they saw the media personality exhibit similar behaviour in Netflix's Young, Famous & African.

The replies section was such a mess that Musa had to clarify that the tweets were a joke between them and not to be taken seriously.

"It’s not that serious guys. Please."

Check out the comments below:

@MCleupas said:

"Lol, bra just admit you've been caught. You can't just say I love you without hearing the person you talking to."

@nkulehdlamini81 shared:

"Niyathandana vele?Like "I love you, I love you too?"

@DJGoya1 posted:

"Who said I love you first?"

@325C_K replied:

"But we saw how you move in Young, Famous, and African. No one should trust you."

@thabogcaki1 commented:

"I don't care who you think you but never let your wife hang around guys like Andile even if you're friends with him."

@bar27mbingo wrote:

"If you don't know Andile go Watch Young Famous and African on Netflix. He is used to developing feelings for his close friends gfs."

@pull_dr also said:

"Good, deal with him. We’ve been warning him about his behaviour."

Musa Mthombeni head-over-heels with wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni has the best husband on the planet. Dr Musa Mthombeni gushed about their union to his more than 200 000 Twitter followers.

According to TimesLIVE, Musa and Liesl tied the knot in July 2021 after dating for two years. Musa posted a video on Instagram celebrating their marriage and fans and celebrities flocked to the comments section to congratulate them.

On Twitter, Musa recently expressed his desire to go back in time and marry Liesl again.

Source: Briefly News