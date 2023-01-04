Sello Maake KaNcube recently stated that he would like to be known by his real name rather than the names of his previous characters

The veteran Mzansi actor begged production houses to cast him as "Sello" so that people would call him by his name

Online users were not pleased with the idea and said that they will continue to refer to the celebrity by the names of his legendary past characters

Sello Maake KaNcube's legendary acting career has sparked an online discussion. The Skeem Saam actor said he wants to be cast for an acting role with the same name as his, "Sello".

Sello Maake KaNcube says he's tired of being popularly known for his iconic acting roles like 'Generations' Archie Moroka. Image: @sellomkn

Source: Instagram

Ncube took to Twitter to share a screenshot of one of his Facebook posts in which he appealed to production studios to cast him as "Sello."

The screenshot was accompanied by a caption in which Sello named all of the iconic characters he has played in the past, including Generations' Archie Moroka.

"I need to be popularly known as Sello for a change not Prof Kganyago, Archie Moroka, Kgosi, Daniel Nyathi etc.... This is my New Year's Resolution for 2023!!."

Following Sello's tweet, online users expressed their disapproval of his idea.

Peeps said they are not prepared to stop referring to Sello by his past characters' names when they interact with him.

@AneleLatita said:

"And #Sello is not even trending.. Archie Moroka is. It's a sign. Stick to your real name Archie Moroka."

@AlexLeo69003235 shared:

"That will be boring now, Sello doesn't have that thing if you know what I mean."

@ZTD699 posted:

"It is amazing that all the characters that you have played have stuck on you. This speaks to the potency of your talent. You were born for this. Life loved you and you love it well. Blessings to you for 2023 my grootman. Much love! ❤️"

@24Sicarios replied:

"When I’m done with my script and studies I’ll cast you as Sello"

@MarieMoima commented:

"To all producers and production houses please ignore the plea. He will remain Prof and Archie."

@Sbusiso74202589 wrote:

"You have been in this industry for many years and it's time for you to start your own production house than wait for offers from other production companies."

@Khayeli92907014 reacted:

"When playing a role, you do it excellently such that the name of that role follows you wherever you go. Take a bow, Bra Archie!"

@LoooongTong added:

"They said it all before: The first impression lasts. The first cut is the deepest. Need I say more? Archie will always be there. No matter what."

Actor and director Mandla N celebrates 25 years in the South African Film and Television Industry

In other stories, Briefly News reported that South African Film and Television Award (SAFTAs) winner Mandla N opened up to TshisaLIVE about his journey in the entertainment industry.

The AFDA alumni told the publication that he started working in the industry when he was 19 and it has so far been a humbling journey. Mandla also opened up about his brand new comedy series titled Lenyalo Ha se Papadi. The show is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic next week Monday, 9 January.

He told the publication that the show is about the lighter side of divorce and he believes that many people will relate to the story and find healing in it.

