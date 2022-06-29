Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie is saying goodbye to Jacaranda FM and the JacaBreakfast team

Liesl joined the station after her reign as Miss South Africa ended in 2015 and has worked at the station for seven years

Musa Mthombeni, her husband, and other celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini wished her well in her future career plans

Former Miss South Africa and radio host Liesl Laurie is saying goodbye to Jacaranda FM.

Liesl Laurie, former Miss SA, has announced that she's leaving Jacaranda FM after being with the station for seven years.

Liesl worked at the station for seven years. She started working with Jacaranda after finishing her reign as Miss South Africa in 2015.

She began working at the station as a host on Sunday nights from 8pm to midnight, later hosting the CTM Top 20 with Liesl Laurie every Saturday and subsequently joining radio host Martin Bester for the weekday breakfast show.

According to , Jacaranda FM programme manager, the end of this chapter was decided by the radio station and Laurie after they discussed the station's priorities.

Liesl Laurie took to Instagram to share a statement in which she stated that she will be hanging up her headphones for the last time on 30 June and bowing out of her show, which won Best Breakfast Show on a Commercial Station at the South African Radion Awards last year.

“Saying goodbye is never easy, I’m going to miss the morning family as well as Martin and the JacaBreakfast team, but I’m so thankful for this experience and to have grown in a medium I have so much love and respect for,” said Liesl Laurie.

Celebrities and her husband Musa Mthombeni, a media personality and medical doctor, flooded her comments section with well wishes on her next journey.

@drmusamthombeni said:

"I’m one step closer to my dream life. Thank you my baby! House husbandary loading..."

@minniedlamini wrote:

"You grew so much there, I can’t wait to see what you get up to next. All the best, angel, loads of love ❤️"

@zizotshwete

"Keep going boldly towards your dreams @liesllaurie ❤️ You have a strong tribe of supporters!!! Stay shining! And if you can fit it into your busy schedule, please make our friend @drmusamthombeni a house husband ❤️❤️❤️ Geluk en alle liefde!

