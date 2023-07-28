A young student lived through a terrifying attack on Cape Town's notorious "Hell Run"

The woman was driving to the airport when a rock hurtled through her windscreen and struck her in her face

The attack left the girl with a fractured jaw for which she had to get surgery to fix

CAPE TOWN - A 21-year-old student from Stellenbosch endured a brutal attack while driving to the infamous n2 airport "Hell Run" in Cape Town.

A student was injured in a rock-throwing incident on Cape Town's N4 road, known as "Hell Run". Image: Nitat Termmee & Cavan Images

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town student attack while driving to the airport

While driving to pick up her friend at the Cape Town International Airport on Saturday, 22 July, a rock was hurled through Lucilla Vlok's windscreen and smashed her in the face.

With blood pouring from her face, Lucilla made a mad dash to the airport where she could find refuge. Feeling faint digital marketing student hooted to get someone to help her, TimesLIVE reported.

The student was taken to the airport's medical centre before being transported to Mediclinic Stellenbosch. Lucilla suffered a fractured jaw from the attack, which she had to have an operation to fix.

Student remebers seeing man before rock attack

Before the rock tore through her windscreen and hit her in the face, Lucilla saw a man standing on the side of the freeway, looking at each car that passed, Daily Maverick reported.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm said no arrests have been made for the incident.

South Africans horrified by student's 'Hell Run' attack

Below are some comments:

@Mark64451432 asked:

"Why aren’t the police monitoring this area with drones?"

@JdGrey_SA criticised:

"Cape Town government is obsessed with going after faulty light bulbs, but hey, attempted murder on the way to the airport is just peachy. Welcome to the 'Hell run'."

Poppy Rami Mabele said:

"Eish, this is bad, and it seems they're getting used to it here in CPT. You really need to consider earlier flights coz it's getting scary now."

Leister Ngangezwe added:

"So easy to think of a crime and just do it. The system is sick."

Johan Henze commented:

"Hope forensics found fingerprints on the rock."

