A mother and her daughter were a victim of a drive-by shooting on the morning of 22 December in Durban

Colonel Robert Netshiunda told Briefly News that the women were on their way from their business premises when a van stopped by and rained bullets on them

They survived and were rushed to hospital, and netizens were concerned about how violent Durban was becoming

Mzansi is worried about Durban after a woman and her daughter were shot in a drive-by shooting. Images: South African Police Service and Ekaterina Goncharova/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Two women were lucky to have survived after they were shot in a drive-by shooting in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The women were seriously injured after the incident and were rushed to hospital. South Africans made grim jokes about the danger of KwaZulu-Natal.

2 women involved in drive-by shooting

According to eNCA, the incident took place in Springfield. The incident occurred early in the morning of 22 December near China Mall. Speaking to Briefly News, Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that the women were in their 50s and 30s, respectively.

"The women were driving from their business premises when w white Nissan NP 200 stopped in front of them and opened fire," Netshiunda said.

The women were travelling in a BMW X5. The women were seated in the front seat, and it's believed that the women were a mother and her daughter. Their car sustained multiple bullets, and were in critical condition. Paramedics placed them on manual ventilators on the scene, and they were rushed to the hospital. Multiple bullet casings were also found on the scene.

Mzansi scared for Durban

South Africans commenting on Facebook about the incident expressed concern that this might be politically motivated.

Kai Zar said:

“Might have nothing to do with politics, but usually, there is always bloodshed before there’s a huge change in South Africa. It happened before 1994.”

Sanjay Maharaj exclaimed:

“Durban is on another level of lawlessness with the useless ANC government being completely incapable of maintaining law and order.”

Thembile Ka Dyubele shared more alleged information about the incident.

“It was a mother and her daughter, but luckily for now, they survived. They were business partners. The shooters were driving a Nissan NP 200 bakkie, and nothing was stolen.”

Others made grim jokes about Durban

Jasmine Graaf said:

“Gaza is safer than KZN.”

Steel Sales remarked:

“Just another day in ANC SA.”

Andre Pillay said:

“Come on, people who were protesting for Palestine. Now is your time to shine.”

Sibusoso Zulu asked:

“What’s the point of having cameras on every street if SAPS can’t use them to their advantage?”

Nkositho Mtshawe observed:

“MK has started fighting for positions.”

