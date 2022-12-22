Former African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule believes his legal woes are political

He blamed Free State ANC convenor Mxolisi Dukwana for using the criminal charges against him to neutralise him

Prosecutor Johan de Nysschen said the criminal matter against Magashule was in no way politically motivated

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule has blamed his political rivalry for his legal woes.

Former ANC SG Ace Magashule believes his legal issues after politically motivated. Image: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

The politician blamed Free State ANC convenor Mxolisi Dukwana for using the criminal charges against him to neutralise him politically. Dukwana claimed that Magashule received donations from slain businessman Phikolomzi Mpambani to be granted an asbestos roof removal contract.

The dodgy contracts were worth R255 million. Magashule has since filed papers with the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge the high court judgement.

The high court dismissed his earlier application to have the charges against him thrown out. According to SABC News, Magashule argued that the state used Dukwana’s testimony before the State Capture Commission.

The former SG’s pre-trial hearing was suspended until next January. He and 16 others face corruption charges after being arrested by the Hawks.

Prosecutor Johan de Nysschen said the case against him was in no way politically motivated. According to the Mail & Guardian, de Nysschen said there was no political interference.

Citizens react to Ace Magashule’s remarks:

@kelvin_nchakga said:

“He must go and prove that in court, not here!”

@Khaya01940731 commented:

“The fact is, money was stolen. People should not politicise their thieving behaviour.”

@KhumaloFk added:

“Shame man Ace is just in it for it now blabbing on the side of the road.”

