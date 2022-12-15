ANC members Ace Magashule and Bathabile Dlamini failed to challenge their disqualifications from contesting in the ANC elective conference

Dlamini was disqualified for her perjury conviction while Magashule was disqualified because of the corruption charges against him

ANC policy states that members who have been charged or convicted of serious crimes cannot be nominated or elected for party positions

JOHANNESBURG – Suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule will not be able to contest for a top position during the African National Congress' 55th elective conference after he failed to challenge his disqualification.

Ace Magashule and Bathabile Dlamini are still disqualified from contesting in the 55th ANC elective conference. Image: Darren Stewart & Mlungisi Louw

Source: Getty Images

Magashule's fate is shared by ANC national executive council member (NEC) and former ANC Women's League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini. The embattled ANC member appealed her disqualification by arguing that it was unconstitutional and did not align with the ANC's constitution.

Both Magashule and Dlamini were disqualified from contending because of the criminal cases brought against them. Dlamini has already been convicted of perjury, for which she was sentenced to four years in jail or a R200 000 fine, News24 reported.

Magashule on the other hand still faces over 70 counts of corruption fraud and money laundering related to an asbestos tender worth R255 million.

According to City Press, ANC policy says that party members who have been found guilty of serious crimes and been sentenced to more than six months of jail time may not stand for election or nomination. The rule also expects to party members who have been charged by ANC structures or had their membership suspended in the last 10 years.

As a result of their convictions and charges, the two embattled ANC members are prohibited from contesting party positions.

South African react to Ace Magashule and Bathabile Dlamini's failed appeals of their disqualifications

South Africans weighed in on the embattled ANC members' disqualifications online.

Here are some comments:

@SefakoX said:

"ANC and its never-ending issues."

@Dee0015_ added:

"Every political figure has a timeframe, that's something veterans must understand."

@Nkullu07 claimed:

"Ramaphosa dealt with Ace and he's done."

@MalulekaPeter54 commented:

"The problem with this RET force is that everyone wants to be a president."

@IchwaneZ suggested:

"They must open their political party and forget about ANC."

