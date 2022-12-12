Disgruntled members of the African National Congress (ANC) want answers ahead of the ruling party’s national elective conference

Nine party members under the banner of "The Kgalema disputed NEC list" filed an urgent application at the Gauteng High Court

The group wants information regarding raw data of all branch nominations for additional national executive committee positions

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled members of the African National Congress have joined forces to gain access to raw data of all branch nominations for additional national executive committee (NEC) positions. The party is set to oppose the order.

The ANC is set to oppose a court order filed by some disgruntled members. Image: Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Nine party members under the banner of "The Kgalema disputed NEC list" filed an urgent application at the Gauteng High Court to obtain information about the 200 candidates vying for the NEC positions.

The legal bid is an attempt to gain clarity on “certain” information. According to News24, in the court papers, the group called for an excel spreadsheet of all branch nominations received for candidates nominated by branches.

The application comes ahead of the ANC’s 55th national elective conference that is set to take place this week in Nasrec. The group wants the matter to be heard by the court on Wednesday, 14 December.

Members of the Kgalema disputed NEC list wrote to the ANC’s Electoral Committee previously objecting to the NEC list that was announced. However, the committee responded by saying the objections were unfortunate, SABC News reported.

Citizens react to the drama in the ANC:

@27395f3adab9473 said:

“Why? Why don't they just provide the data? The dispute would be at an end.”

@mageba4uv commented:

“ANC will win this Gauteng high court will dismiss those members with costs.”

@Umalumewabantu posted:

“This is expected and normal. I'm also expecting Maphisa-Nqakula to oppose Ramaphosa's Concourt application.”

@MikesBusiness1 wrote:

“Why oppose? Is the data cooked?”

@MLANDO60870174 added:

“Where are they getting money to oppose court actions whereas employees are not being paid?”

Source: Briefly News