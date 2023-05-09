The National Association of School Governing Bodies wants to see Prime Hydration drinks banned in schools

The association alleges that pupils have been acting disorderly in class after consuming the drink

Some South Africans are in favour of the ban and say energy drinks are not healthy for young people

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - The PRIME Hydration drink craze has teachers fed up because pupils seem unruly.

Teachers say pupils have been unruly since consuming Prime energy drinks. Image: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

The National Association of School Governing Bodies has called for a ban on the energy drink that had youngsters in South Africa queuing for hours to purchase a bottle or two.

Teachers speculate that Prime has caused a change in pupils' behaviour

Speaking on eNCA, the association's chairperson, Matakanye Matakanye, said schools, teachers and School Governing Bodies have laid complaints about pupils' behaviours after drinking Prime.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Matakanye stated that in some instances, learners were seen climbing on tables and chairs in a disorderly manner, which was surprising.

The chairperson added that they want psychologists to explain why pupils behave like they do after consuming the energy drink.

"It needs psychologists to tell us exactly the type of behaviour, just like to say they're becoming hyperactive or so. We're raising this because we got all these complaints," said Matakanye.

National Association of School Governing Bodies calls on schools to ban Prime Hydration

Speaking on 702, Matakanye explained that the behaviour seen in classes could be best described as "half-mad".

The chairperson added that the drink has to be banned because teachers cannot teach in such conditions.

“We don’t know whether they are half-mad after drinking Prime, hence we are saying it’s not workable in schooling, so it has to be banned," said Matakanye.

Matakanye urged schools to draft a policy banning Prime because energy drinks have negative side effects. He added that children to be encouraged to drink water instead.

Prime hit the mainstream market after the Shoprite Group struck a deal with owners to sell at Checkers stores for around R40. According to TimesLIVE, prior to the deal, Prime was retailing for about R800 per 500ml bottle.

The Shoprite Group told the publication that the version sold at their stores does not have caffeine.

South Africans weigh in on the proposed ban of Prime drinks

@Mbongen98677549 said:

"I knew something was not right about this PRIME."

@Mboni73761315 said:

"Parents who let children drink these must introspect seriously! Teachers already have too much on their plates with unruly kids bathong!"

@MTlouana said:

"Do kids really need energy drinks and not nutritional meals? As parents, are we not creating future chronic illnesses for our kids?"

@Nozzyp said:

"My 15-year-old boy is not allowed to drink any energy drink. So this hype with Prime...they must ban it. It must go back to the USA"

@mvuzo_k said:

"PRIME is not good for children under the age of 18 and pregnant women. People must do some research before consuming things. This info is available on their website."

South Africa goes Gaga for Logan Paul’s Prime drink, TikTok video throws shade: Mzansi left disappointed

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were super excited about the release of Logan Paul's drink, Prime Hydration, in Checker’s stores nationwide. People lined up outside the store, waiting to get theirs. However, many were left disappointed by the taste.

YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI are the ones behind this overly hyped drink. Originating in the US and making it onto many big platforms, like UFC, this drink is known worldwide.

TikTok user @dboycodi got in on the hype and got his hands on four different flavours. Trying them individually, our guy made it clear that there is nothing good about these Prime drinks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News