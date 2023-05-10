Civil society group AfriForum is taking action against the government over the validity period of driving licences

The group argues that the five-year validity period is unconstitutional and no one should get fined for expired licences

South Africans are all on board with AfriForum's case and believe driving licences should be permanent

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum has decided to take the government to court to challenge the validity of the five-year validity period for South African driving licences.

AfriForum does not believe that driving licences should expire after 5 years. Images: Deaan Vivier & @StarFMNews919/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

The civil society group argues that forcing citizens to renew their licences every five years is unconstitutional.

AfriForum says it has a strong case against the government

AfriForum’s Ernst van Zyl stated that the breakdown of the only driving licence printing machine gives them a strong case against the government, reports SABC News.

"We have got a much stronger case now that South Africans are again being turned into criminals because they can’t get something as simple as a licence card printed," said Van Zyl.

Van Zyl argued that it makes no sense that the state should have planned for the future by buying a second machine. AfriForum hopes that the court will rule that the expiration of driving licences is unconstitutional, as well as fines issued for expired licences.

According to MyBroadband, the court case is scheduled for 7 and 8 August at the Pretoria High Court.

South Africans support AfriForum's decision to take government to court

South Africans took to Facebook to support AfriForum's court challenge. Many stated that they were tired of renewing their licences every five years. Here's what they had to say:

Sphah Nkabanhle Nkabanhle said:

"Good Afriforum tired of renewing licences."

Britsley Louw said:

"AfriForum gets the input of the people, and you can't go wrong!"

Petrus Selomo said:

"They should also challenge the validity period of PrDP as well. They should all expire at the same time as they are all used for the same purpose and are printed on one card."

Scarlophonic Rapetsoa said:

"They must challenge it before October, my licence is expiring in November."

Pilato Captain Marobane said:

"Good idea. It will also reduce criminal activities within the traffic department... The officers are always asking money from motorists to process their documents fastly without a delay or waiting period."

Pilato Captain Marobane said:

A driving licence should be a permanent document. It doesn't need to be renewed...it should be just Like a diploma or degree. We are tired of always paying bribes when we need to renew it. Viva AfriForum viva."

