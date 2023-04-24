World-famous YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul launched their energy drink, Prime Hydration (Prime), in the South African supermarket, Checkers

KSI and Logan Paul are two of some of Youtube's biggest stars, and their boxing matches earned them fans all over the world, and they launched their product together, Prime

When Logan Paul and KSI's Prime hit the South African market, the drink was selling for several hundreds of rands

Checkers supermarket recently announced that they will stock the energy drink by Youtubers Logan Paul and KSI. The Prime drink initially hit the South African market at a high price point.

Logan Paul and KSI's energy drink, Prime Hydration, is now in South Africa for R39 at Checkers. Image: Jeff Bottari /Samir Hussein/Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

KSI and Logan have millions of fans, and their boxing matches inspired the branding behind the energy drink. The video of the Youtbers announcing the new price had fans in Mzansi ecstatic.

KSI and Logan Paul's Prime drink on SA shelves at affordable price

A TikTok posted by Checkers features Logan Paul and KSI advertising their Prime energy drink. According to EWN, when it hit the South African market, the energy drink was R400 at small stores, but it will be available for R39. Watch the video below:

Mzansi Fans of Youtubers Logan Paul and KSI celebrate new price of Prime

The two Youtube stars' energy drink was R400 or more with local vendors was labelled as overpriced, as reported by BusinessTech. People were delighted that the Prime drink would be affordable. Many were happy they waited and did not buy the drink at the initial price.

Blended_CPT commented:

"To those who paid R600 for it."

mujjahidcassiem commented:

"What a beautiful lesson on being patient."

terribletew commented:

"You all should've just waited, if you know, you know."

K Zia commented:

"As long as its reasonably priced."

messi.energy commented:

"RIP to those who paid R500-R700."

theguyfrompe commented:

"This is why I wai, I know checkers always comes through."

opium commented:

"Don't care about prime but this is good business how you've gotten it to a reasonable price."

