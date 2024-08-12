A woman on TikTok got candid about her reckless drinking of energy drinks

A Mzansi lady shared the heart-wrenching experience of almost losing her life due to caffeine addiction. Nosibusiso was a high consumer of energy drinks and stopped when the drink threatened to end her life.

A woman on TikTok shared how energy drinks almost claimed her life. Image: @nosibusisophiliso03

Woman’s life almost claimed by energy drinks

A woman on TikTok got candid about how energy drinks almost claimed her life. The lady shared that she had been excessively drinking different energy drinks, but the most significant one was the new Switch.

She hopped on a popular social media trend of:

“Show us something that almost took your life.”

She shared a slideshow of multiple energy drinks that she excessively drank to the point where she almost lost her life. Nosi shared the clip with the caption:

“Energy drinks 💔😭”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to excessive drinking of energy drinks

The woman’s confession created a safe space for other survivors to share their stories of being energy drink addicts:

@Milly Red has managed to stay sober:

"Going on 3 months clean from energy drinks. the best thing I did for my health so far."

@MrsNdandani♥️ cannot se herself stopping:

"That time I drink Redbull twice a day not because I’m tired but coz I love the taste."

@brigedklady will never forget the drink that almost killed her:

"Why is jelly babies switch not there, that thing almost killed me?"

@MamaM warned caffeine drinkers:

"Guys learn to drink water after every energy drink you take, asseblief."

@lilianLee shared her addiction:

"Oh my goodness you scaring me, I drink 1 can every morning at work, when I don't have it I cry."

Cape Town woman lands in hospital after drinking energy drinks

Briefly News also shared that one young lady took to TikTok to share how she landed in hospital after drinking an energy drink. TikTok user @missy_cam_m claims that energy drinks can be life-threatening and that she is proof of this.

People took to the comments section to share their experiences with energy drinks, some agreeing and others not.

