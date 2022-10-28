A man fell to the floor while holding some booze bottles and protected them in a way that left SA peeps in stitches

Slipping is always embarrassing because of how random the act is, but this dude did it with grace and saved his precious alcohol

Folks who scrutinized the video gave hilarious comments about how the gent would rather save liquor than himself

A man had a small accident and slipped while holding bottles of booze. However, they didn't break because him protecting them at all costs.

A gent slipped but was quick to protect the bottles of booze he held, making Mzansi laugh. Images: @_AfricanChild_ _/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@_AfricanChild__ posted the short chuckle-inducing video on Twitter, where the memes immediately started to fly. The caption of the post is also hilarious:

"Siyaya ama liquor store even during rainy days."

Slipping on something will always be an embarrassing act. You're minding your own business, thinking that you've mastered the basic act of human locomotion, but suddenly, gravity and reality remind you that you are but a mere mortal.

The gent handled his little flop with grace and even checked to see what he had slipped on in the first place. South Africans couldn't stop cracking up at the video and sent hilarious memes. See the funny comments below:

@Moiloa18527828 said:

"He's protecting an alcohol instead of himself "

@kidLMorris mentioned:

"This man lost his life to save those bottles."

@obscure_pysche posted:

@MgwaliLungani commented:

"I'm sure he could never protect his kid the way he protected those beers "

@YancaDaCaramel said:

"He would rather see his blood then bottles breaking."

@MalumeRichie mentioned:

"As long the bottle’s are ok we move"

@Mr_HUMA shared:

@Thabang_Lepuru mentioned:

"Give that man a Bells "

@izimu said:

"The beers are untouched and intact "

@Rathipa_Rampedi commented:

"The beer has to survive the tragedy "

